Of Mice & Men in live video for Feels Like Forever

Of Mice & Men have released a live video for their track Feels Like Forever.

The performance is taken from the band’s upcoming live package Live At Brixton, which is released on May 27 via Rise Records. It’s available for pre-order now.

Of Mice & Men previously released footage of the Brixton performance of The Depths.

The band have taken some downtime in recent months while frontman Austin Carlile recovers from surgery associated with his Marfans genetic disorder.

They predicted that they’d “come back in 2016 stronger than ever” – and they’ve since confirmed appearances at the UK’s Slam Dunk festival, alongside European dates and a US tour.

Of Mice & Men: Live At Brixton tracklist

Public Service Announcement Glass Hearts Broken Generation O.G. Loko Let Live You Make Me Sick This One’s For You Feels Like Forever Bones Exposed Would You Still Be There Another You Identity Disorder Second & Sebring The Depths You’re Not Alone

Of Mice And Men tour 2016

May 26: London O2 Islington Academy, UK

May 28: Leeds Slam Dunk, UK

May 29: Birmingham Slam Dunk, UK

May 30: Hatfield Slam Dunk, UK

Jun 01: Kingston Hippodrome, UK

Jun 03-05: Nuremberg Rock Im Park, Germany

Jul 15-17: Bridgeview Chicago Open Air, IL

Jun 19: Albuquerque Isleta Amphitheater, NM

Jun 25: Dallas Gexa Energy Pavillion, TX

Jun 26: Houston Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, TX

Jul 08: Hartford Xfinity Theatre, CT

Jul 09: Holmdel PNC Bank Arts Center, NJ

Jul 12: Cincinnati Riverbend Music Center, OH

Jul 13: Indianapolis Klipsch Music Center, IN

Jul 23: Syracuse Lakeview Amphitheater, NY

Jul 02: Bristow Jiffy Lube Live, VA

Jul 29: Detroit DTE Energy Music Theatre, MI

Jul 30: Pittsburgh First Niagara Pavilion, PA

Aug 04: St. Louis Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, MO