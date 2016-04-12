Of Mice & Men set first live DVD date

Of Mice & Men will next month launch their first live pack, which was recorded during a show at London’s O2 Academy Brixton.

Entitled simply Live At Brixton, the CD/DVD is the band’s first release since last year’s deluxe version of third album Restoring Force, which was originally delivered in 2014.

Of Mice & Men have taken some downtime in recent months while frontman Austin Carlile recovers from surgery associated with his Marfans genetic disorder. They predicted that they’d “come back in 2016 stronger than ever” – and they’ve since confirmed appearances at the UK’s Slam Dunk festival, alongside European dates and a US tour.

Live At Brixton is released on May 27 via Rise Records, and it’s available for pre-order now.

Of Mice & Men: Live At Brixton tracklist

Public Service Announcement

Glass Hearts

Broken Generation

O.G. Loko

Let Live

You Make Me Sick

This One’s For You

Feels Like Forever

Bones Exposed

Would You Still Be There

Another You

Identity Disorder

Second & Sebring

The Depths

You’re Not Alone

Of Mice And Men tour 2016

May 28: Leeds Slam Dunk, UK

May 29: Birmingham Slam Dunk, UK

May 30: Hatfield Slam Dunk, UK

Jun 03-05: Nuremberg Rock Im Park, Germany

Jul 15-17: Bridgeview Chicago Open Air, IL

Jun 19: Albuquerque Isleta Amphitheater, NM

Jun 25: Dallas Gexa Energy Pavillion, TX

Jun 26: Houston Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, TX

Jul 08: Hartford Xfinity Theatre, CT

Jul 09: Holmdel PNC Bank Arts Center, NJ

Jul 12: Cincinnati Riverbend Music Center, OH

Jul 13: Indianapolis Klipsch Music Center, IN

Jul 23: Syracuse Lakeview Amphitheater, NY

Jul 02: Bristow Jiffy Lube Live, VA

Jul 29: Detroit DTE Energy Music Theatre, MI

Jul 30: Pittsburgh First Niagara Pavilion, PA

Aug 04: St. Louis Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, MO

