Of Mice & Men won’t return until 2016

Of Mice & Men have cancelled their appearance at the Louder Than Life festival in Louisville, Kentucky.

They’d been scheduled to play at the event in October but with frontman Austin Carlile continuing his recovery from surgery, the band have decided to step back from live commitments until 2016.

The move also means they’re unable to reschedule their shows in Mexico City and San Diego which were scrapped earlier this year.

The band say: “While the surgeries Austin underwent earlier this summer went well, it is important that we allow him time to recover so that we may come back in 2016 stronger than ever.”

Carlile received emergency medical attention in June because of complications from the genetic disorder Marfans and said in July that he was on the road to recovery.