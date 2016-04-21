Of Mice & Men release The Depths live clip

Of Mice & Men have released a video of them performing The Depths – taken from upcoming live package Live At Brixton.
Live At Brixton is released on May 27 on 2CD and CD/DVD formats. An audio version of The Depths performance is also been offered as an instant download with pre-orders of the release.
The set was recorded at London’s O2 Brixton Academy on March 25, 2015.
Of Mice & Men play at this year’s Slam Dunk festival in the UK and support Slipknot on an upcoming US tour. They are working on their fourth album.
Of Mice & Men: Live At Brixton tracklist
- Public Service Announcement
- Glass Hearts
- Broken Generation
- O.G. Loko
- Let Live
- You Make Me Sick
- This One’s For You
- Feels Like Forever
- Bones Exposed
- Would You Still Be There
- Another You
- Identity Disorder
- Second & Sebring
- The Depths
- You’re Not Alone
Of Mice & Men tour 2016
May 28: Leeds Slam Dunk, UK
May 29: Birmingham Slam Dunk, UK
May 30: Hatfield Slam Dunk, UK
Jun 03-05: Nuremberg Rock Im Park, Germany
Jun 09: Salt Lake City USANA Amphitheatre, UT
Jun 11: Auburn White River Amphitheatre, WA
Jun 13: Concord Concord Pavilion, CA
Jun 14: Inglewood The Forum, CA
Jun 15: Chula Vista Sleep Train Amphitheatre, CA
Jun 17: Las Vegas MGM Grand Hotel & Casino, NV
Jun 18: Phoenix Ak-Chin Pavilion, AZ
Jun 19: Albuquerque Isleta Amphitheater, NM
Jun 21: Morrison Red Rocks Amphitheatre, CO
Jun 24: Austin Austin 360 Amphitheater, TX
Jun 25: Dallas Gexa Energy Pavilion, TX
Jun 26: The Woodlands Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, TX
Jun 28: Nashville Bridgestone Arena, TN
Jun 29: Atlanta Aaron’s Amphitheatre at Lakewood, GA
Jul 01: West Palm Beach Perfect Vodka Amphitheatre, FL
Jul 02: Tampa Midflorida Credit Union Amphitheatre, FL
Jul 03: Simpsonville Charter Amphitheater, SC
Jul 06: Wantagh Nikon at Jones Beach Theater, NY
Jul 08: Hartford Xfinity Theatre, CT
Jul 09: Holmdel PNC Bank Arts Center, NJ
Jul 10: Scranton The Pavilion at Montage Mountain, PA
Jul 12: Cincinnati Riverbend Music Center, OH
Jul 13: Noblesville Klipsch Music Center, IN
Jul 15: Oshkosh Rock USA, WI
Jul 14-16: Cadott Rock Fest, WI
Jul 17: Bridgeview Chicago Open Air, IL
Jul 19: Toronto Air Canada Centre, ON
Jul 20: Montreal Bell Centre, QC
Jul 21: Quebec Videotron Centre, QC
Jul 23: Syracuse Lakeview Amphitheater, NY
Jul 24: Saratoga Springs Saratoga Performing Arts Center, NY
Jul 26: Bristow Jiffy Lube Live, VA
Jul 27: Camden BB&T Pavilion, NJ
Jul 29: Clarkston DTE Energy Music Theatre, MI
Jul 30: Burgettstown First Niagara Pavilion, PA
Aug 02: Charlotte PNC Music Pavilion, NC
Aug 04: Maryland Heights Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, MO
Aug 05: Des Moines Wells Fargo Arena, IA