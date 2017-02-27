O.R.k premiere Till The Sunrise Comes video

O.R.k have released a video for their track Till The Sunrise Comes exclusively with Prog.

The song features on the band’s new album Soul Of An Octopus, which launched last week.

Drummer Pat Mastelotto, bassist Colin Edwin, guitarist Carmelo Pipitone and vocalist and keyboardist Lef previously released a video for their track Collapsing Hopes with Prog, along with a full stream of Soul Of An Octopus prior to its official release.

The video for Till The Sunrise Comes was directed by Italian visual artist Alessandra Pescetta and is said to tell an “apocalyptic tale inspired by Rasputin’s prophecies while taking several visual clues from early 20th century silent cinematography.

Pescetta adds: “The video aims to represent the eternal darkness humankind has inflicted upon itself, highlighting the importance of the search for knowledge and for practices to rediscover the lost connections with nature.”

O.R.k have several live dates scheduled across Italy over the coming weeks. See the full list below.

The Soul Of An Octopus cover

Soul Of An Octopus tracklist

Too Numb Collapsing Hopes Searching For The Code Dirty Rain Scarlet Water Heaven Proof House Just Another Bad Day Capture Or Reveal Till The Sunrise Comes

Mar 07: Milan Serraglio

Mar 08: Brescia Latteria Molloy

Mar 09: Pomigliano d’Arco Frequency

Mar 10: Catania Zo Centro Culture Contemporanee

Mar 11: Messina Retronouveau

Mar 14: Rome Monk

Mar 16: Bologna Locomotiv Club

