O.R.k premiere Till The Sunrise Comes video

O.R.k have released a video for their track Till The Sunrise Comes exclusively with Prog.
The song features on the band’s new album Soul Of An Octopus, which launched last week.
Drummer Pat Mastelotto, bassist Colin Edwin, guitarist Carmelo Pipitone and vocalist and keyboardist Lef previously released a video for their track Collapsing Hopes with Prog, along with a full stream of Soul Of An Octopus prior to its official release.
The video for Till The Sunrise Comes was directed by Italian visual artist Alessandra Pescetta and is said to tell an “apocalyptic tale inspired by Rasputin’s prophecies while taking several visual clues from early 20th century silent cinematography.
Pescetta adds: “The video aims to represent the eternal darkness humankind has inflicted upon itself, highlighting the importance of the search for knowledge and for practices to rediscover the lost connections with nature.”
O.R.k have several live dates scheduled across Italy over the coming weeks. See the full list below.
- Voyager launch pre-order campaign for album no.6
- O.R.k. live in London
- Steve Hackett: New album The Night Siren is a wake-up call
- New Issue Of Prog On Sale Today
Soul Of An Octopus tracklist
- Too Numb
- Collapsing Hopes
- Searching For The Code
- Dirty Rain
- Scarlet Water
- Heaven Proof House
- Just Another Bad Day
- Capture Or Reveal
- Till The Sunrise Comes
O.R.k 2017 Italian tour dates
Mar 07: Milan Serraglio
Mar 08: Brescia Latteria Molloy
Mar 09: Pomigliano d’Arco Frequency
Mar 10: Catania Zo Centro Culture Contemporanee
Mar 11: Messina Retronouveau
Mar 14: Rome Monk
Mar 16: Bologna Locomotiv Club