Voyager launch pre-order campaign for album no.6

Voyager have opened a pre-order campaign for their upcoming sixth album.

Titled Ghost Mile, the follow-up to 2014’s V will be released on May 12.

The Australian outfit say in a statement: “We’re stoked to have a platform where people can not only contribute to the recording and production of the album, but can get their hands on some exclusive Voyager goodies.

“We’re also looking forward to showcasing all the little videos and progress updates we have planned for this album production cycle with our Access Pass holders.”

Those who pre-order via the PledgeMusic campaign can get their hands on a wide range of items including signed posters, CDs, drumsticks, drumheads and lyrics sheets, while a private show at home is up for grabs – but only if the backer lives in Australia.

As for the new material, drummer Ashley Doodkorte says: “The tracks on Ghost Mile embrace some of the more idiosyncratic aspects of our playing and songwriting. All of us are pushing our instrumentation to places they haven’t visited as much in the past, while still maintaining the hallmarks of our sound. The results continually surprise and delight us.

“Like never before, this new album really feels like the sum of all of our influences, ideas and personalities.”

Voyager’s lineup is completed by vocalist Danny Estrin, guitarists Scott Kay and Simone Dow and bassist Alex Canion.

Further album details will be revealed in due course.

