Steve Hackett: New album The Night Siren is a wake-up call

Steve Hackett has given further details on his upcoming album The Night Siren.

The follow-up to 2014’s Wolflight is due for release on March 24 via InsideOut Music. And in an new interview, the former Genesis man reports that the record is a wake-up call and a response to the right-wing ideas currently dominating the political landscape.

Hackett worked with a multicultural cast of musicians on the album – and he says bringing people from all over the world together was vital in creating the album.

He says: “Really the idea of the album The Night Siren is a kind of wake-up call. The idea that we are in troubled times at the moment and the alternative is the way I’ve worked with people from all over the world on the album – a whole united nations of 20 people or so.

“The message is basically peace. If musicians can work together peacefully, I don’t see why the rest of the world can’t to it. That’s basically the idea behind the album.

“I had a wonderful time doing it – recorded in lots of different places and in lots of different facilities. It’s the closest thing to World Music that I’ve ever been involved with and it all happened very naturally.”

He reports that the dark nature of the title reflects the current state of the world and adds: “I thought it would make a very strong title for the album. In a way it was a very dark title, but I thought, ‘Well I think people are ready for this’ because we are living in dark times – we are about to enter the dark ages.

“I’m no great believer in right-wing politics. We need compassion or else we’re going to say goodbye to this world very, very quickly.”

Hackett will kick off his Genesis Revisited UK and Ireland tour in April where he’ll celebrate the 40th anniversary of the Wind And Wuthering album.

Along with playing material from the 1976 Genesis record, Hackett will play tracks from The Night Siren, which is now available for pre-order. He released the track In The Skeleton Gallery earlier this month.

The Night Siren cover art

Steve Hackett The Night Siren tracklist

Behind the Smoke Martian Sea Fifty Miles from the North Pole El Niño Other Side of the Wall Anything but Love Inca Terra In Another Life In the Skeleton Gallery West to East The Gift

Apr 26: Dublin Vicar Street, Ireland

Apr 28: Cardiff St David’s Hall, UK

Apr 30: Reading Hexagon, UK

May 01: Birmingham Symphony Hall, UK

May 03: Sheffield City Hall, UK

May 04: Bristol Colston Hall, UK

May 05: Manchester Bridgewater Hall, UK

May 07: Liverpool Philharmonic, UK

May 08: Portsmouth Guildhall, UK

May 10: Southend Cliffs Pavilion, UK

May 11: Nottingham Royal Concert Hall, UK

May 13: Oxford New Theatre, UK

May 14: Cambridge Corn Exchange, UK

May 16: Glasgow Royal Concert Hall, UK

May 17: Gateshead Sage, UK

May 19: London Palladium, UK

Steve Hackett on the cast behind solo album The Night Siren