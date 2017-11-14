Nickelback launch video for their heavy new track The Betrayal (Act III)

Nickelback have released a black and white video for their heavy new track The Betrayal (Act III).

It’s been taken from their latest studio album Feed The Machine, which arrived in June via BMG.

Earlier this year, frontman Chad Kroeger said that the follow-up to 2014’s No Fixed Address was “heavier, as a whole, than a lot of our previous records.”

He added: “We’ve gone back to some pretty crunchy roots, and we’re happy about that. I mean, we’re always stretching off in different directions and trying different things, but we definitely went with more of an aggressive sound on this record.”

Nickelback previously revealed videos for Song On Fire and Feed The Machine, along with a lyric video for After The Rain.

Earlier this month, it was announced that Nickelback had lined up a five-night residency in Las Vegas. The band will take to the stage at the city’s The Joint At Hard Rock Hotel And Casino on February 23, 24 and 27 and again on March 2 and 3.

Nickelback Feed The Machine tracklist

Feed The Machine Coin For The Ferryman Song On Fire Must Be Nice After The Rain For The River Home The Betrayal (Act III) Silent Majority Every Time We’re Together The Betrayal (Act I)

