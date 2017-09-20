Nickelback launch lyric video for After The Rain

Nickelback have launched a new lyric video for their track After The Rain.

It’s been taken from the band’s with studio album Feed The Machine which launched in June this year via BMG.

Frontman Chad Kroeger says of the track: “Oftentimes in life I think we lose sight that our most challenging trials and tribulations can also be our most teachable moments.

“Those very hardships that we encounter aren’t really obstacles at all. Rather, they are seeds that if planted properly will bear fruit that we can learn, grow and benefit from to be the very best versions of ourselves that we can be. That is the message I wanted to get across in After the Rain.”

The band have also announced that a limited edition red and black marble vinyl of Feed The Machine, which will include a download code, will be released on November 10.

Nickelback previously released videos for Song On Fire and Feed The Machine.

