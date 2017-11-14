Marilyn Manson and Johnny Depp star in NSFW video for KILL4ME

Marilyn Manson has released a NSFW video for his track KILL4ME.

It’s the latest promo from the shock rocker’s new album Heaven Upside Down – and sees Manson once again team up with Johnny Depp, who appeared in last month’s SAY10 video.

Speaking previously about the track, Manson told Loudwire: “Some might say ‘Would you kill for me?’ is a question. It’s more of a veiled threat than a question. It’s an ultimatum, I think.

“I don’t like songs to generally ask questions because it seems not as certain as I feel that I am. I like to tell people this is how I feel, and I might want them to ask questions from it, but I’m not gonna ask the question. It’s like a letter, like someone’s gonna respond to it.”

Manson will head out on the road on a North American tour in January and February next year in support of Heaven Upside Down. Find a full list of his tour dates below.

Marilyn Manson 2018 North American tour

Jan 10: Phoenix Van Buren, AZ

Jan 12: Las Vegas House Of Blues, NV

Jan 13: Las Vegas House Of Blues, NV

Jan 16: Oakland Fox Theatre, CA

Jan 19: Salt Lake City The Complex, UT

Jan 20: Denver Fillmore, CO

Jan 23: San Antonio Aztec Theatre, TX

Jan 24: Houston House of Blues, TX

Jan 26: Springfield Shrine Mosque, MO

Jan 27: Tulsa Brady Theatre, OK

Jan 28: Kansas City Arvest Bank Theatre, MO

Jan 30: Des Moines 7 Flags Event Center, IA

Jan 31: Minneapolis The Myth, MN

Feb 02: Madison The Orpheum, WI

Feb 03: Milwaukee Eagles Ballroom, WI

Feb 06: Chicago Riviera Theatre, IL

Feb 07: Grand Rapids 20 Monroe, MI

Feb 09: Buffalo Rapids Theatre, NY

Feb 11: Toronto Rebel, ON

Feb 12: Boston House Of Blues, MA

Feb 13: Baltimore Rams Head Live, MD

Feb 15: Huntington Paramount Theatre, NY

Feb 16: Sayreville Starland Ballroom, NJ

We spent an afternoon with Marilyn Manson and this is what happened