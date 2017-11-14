Marilyn Manson and Johnny Depp star in NSFW video for KILL4ME

Marilyn Manson has released a NSFW video for his track KILL4ME.
It’s the latest promo from the shock rocker’s new album Heaven Upside Down – and sees Manson once again team up with Johnny Depp, who appeared in last month’s SAY10 video.
Speaking previously about the track, Manson told Loudwire: “Some might say ‘Would you kill for me?’ is a question. It’s more of a veiled threat than a question. It’s an ultimatum, I think.
“I don’t like songs to generally ask questions because it seems not as certain as I feel that I am. I like to tell people this is how I feel, and I might want them to ask questions from it, but I’m not gonna ask the question. It’s like a letter, like someone’s gonna respond to it.”
Manson will head out on the road on a North American tour in January and February next year in support of Heaven Upside Down. Find a full list of his tour dates below.
Marilyn Manson 2018 North American tour
Jan 10: Phoenix Van Buren, AZ
Jan 12: Las Vegas House Of Blues, NV
Jan 13: Las Vegas House Of Blues, NV
Jan 16: Oakland Fox Theatre, CA
Jan 19: Salt Lake City The Complex, UT
Jan 20: Denver Fillmore, CO
Jan 23: San Antonio Aztec Theatre, TX
Jan 24: Houston House of Blues, TX
Jan 26: Springfield Shrine Mosque, MO
Jan 27: Tulsa Brady Theatre, OK
Jan 28: Kansas City Arvest Bank Theatre, MO
Jan 30: Des Moines 7 Flags Event Center, IA
Jan 31: Minneapolis The Myth, MN
Feb 02: Madison The Orpheum, WI
Feb 03: Milwaukee Eagles Ballroom, WI
Feb 06: Chicago Riviera Theatre, IL
Feb 07: Grand Rapids 20 Monroe, MI
Feb 09: Buffalo Rapids Theatre, NY
Feb 11: Toronto Rebel, ON
Feb 12: Boston House Of Blues, MA
Feb 13: Baltimore Rams Head Live, MD
Feb 15: Huntington Paramount Theatre, NY
Feb 16: Sayreville Starland Ballroom, NJ
