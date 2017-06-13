Watch Nickelback’s video for new track Song On Fire

Nickelback have released a video for their new track Song On Fire.

It’s taken from vocalist Chad Kroeger, guitarist Ryan Peake, bassist Mike Kroeger and drummer Daniel Adair’s upcoming album titled Feed The Machine, which is out on Friday, June 16 via BMG.

They previously released a sci-fi inspired video for the new album’s title track.

Speaking about the follow-up to 2014’s No Fixed Address, frontman Kroeger said: “This album is definitely heavier, as a whole, than a lot of our previous records.

“We’ve gone back to some pretty crunchy roots, and we’re happy about that. I mean, we’re always stretching off in different directions and trying different things, but we definitely went with more of an aggressive sound on this record.”

Nickelback will head back out on tour later this month for a run of North American dates in support of the new album, which is available to pre-order via Amazon UK, Amazon US and iTunes.

Nickelback Feed The Machine tracklist

Feed The Machine Coin For The Ferryman Song On Fire Must Be Nice After The Rain For The River Home The Betrayal (Act III) Silent Majority Every Time We’re Together The Betrayal (Act I)

Jun 23: Noblesville Klipsch Music Center, IN

Jun 24: Clarkston DTE Energy Music Theatre, MI

Jun 27: Toronto Budweiser Stage, ON

Jun 29: Montreal Centre Bell, QC

Jul 01: Wantagh Nikon at Jones Beach Theater, NY

Jul 02: Holmdel PNC Bank Arts Center, NJ

Jul 04: Virginia Beach Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheatre, VA

Jul 07: Bangor Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion, ME

Jul 08: Mansfield Xfinity Center, MA

Jul 10: Saratoga Springs Performing Arts Center, NY

Jul 12: Darien Center, NY

Jul 20: Monticello Great Jones County Fair, IA

Jul 21: Omaha CenturyLink Center, ME

Jul 23: Kansas City Starlight Theater, MO

Jul 25: Maryland Heights Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, MO

Aug 01: Tampa Midflorida Credit Union Amphitheatre, FL

Aug 02: Alpharetta Verizon Amphitheatre, GA

Aug 04: Camden BB&T Pavilion, NJ

Aug 05: Hershey Concerts, PA

Aug 07: Burgettstown KeyBank Pavilion, PA

Aug 09: Cincinnati Riverbend Music Center, OH

Aug 11: Des Moines Iowa State Fair, IA

Aug 12: Chicago Huntington Bank Pavilion, IL

Aug 14: Cuyahoga Falls Blossom Music Center, OH

Aug 24: St Paul Minnesota State Fair, MN

Aug 26: Bismarck Event Center, ND

Aug 27: Billings Rimrock Auto Arena, MT

Aug 29: Spokane Arena, WA

Aug 30: Portland Sunlight Supply Amphitheater, OR

Sep 01: Puyallup Washington State Fair, WA

Sep 03: Mountain View Shoreline Amphitheatre, CA

Sep 06: Wheatland Toyota Amphitheatre, CA

Sep 08: Los Angeles Greek Theatre, CA

Sep 09: Phoenix Ak-Chin Pavilion, AZ

Sep 12: Denver Red Rocks Amphitheatre, CO

Sep 14: Albuquerque Isleta Amphitheatre, NM

Sep 16: Salt Lake City Usana Amphitheatre, UT

Sep 21: Winnipeg MTS Centre, MB

Sep 23: Saskatoon Sasktel Sports Centre, SK

Sep 26: Calgary Scotiabank Saddledome, AB

Sep 28: Edmonton Rogers Place, AB

Oct 01: Vancouver Pepsi Live At Rogers Arena, BC

