Watch Nickelback’s sci-fi-inspired video for Feed The Machine

Nickelback have premiered a sci-fi-inspired video for Feed The Machine.

It’s the title track from their upcoming ninth album which will be released on June 16. Those pre-ordering the follow-up to 2014’s No Fixed Address get Feed The Machine immediately.

Nickelback are still to reveal the titles of the remaining nine tracks.

The band will head out on the road this summer for a North American tour in support of the record, with a total of 43 dates scheduled.

Speaking previously about the demands of touring, Nickelback frontman Chad Kroeger said: “It’s exhausting, but there’s nothing like it. People think it’s easy and one big luxury event, but it’s a lot of hard work.

“It’s like camping. You’ve got a nice tour bus, so it’s glamorous camping, but it’s hard travelling all the time. It’s a lot of work, and you really have to get used to it. You’ve really got to love it.

“If you’re a homebody and like being in your own bed every night, seeing your dog and having your favourite food, this is not the job for you.”

Feed The Machine can be pre-ordered now, while further album details will be revealed in due course.

May 06: Drummondville La Sainte Paix, QC

Jun 23: Noblesville Klipsch Music Center, IN

Jun 24: Clarkston DTE Energy Music Theatre, MI

Jun 27: Toronto Budweiser Stage, ON

Jun 29: Montreal Centre Bell, QC

Jul 01: Wantagh Nikon at Jones Beach Theater, NY

Jul 02: Holmdel PNC Bank Arts Center, NJ

Jul 04: Virginia Beach Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheatre, VA

Jul 07: Bangor Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion, ME

Jul 08: Mansfield Xfinity Center, MA

Jul 10: Saratoga Springs Performing Arts Center, NY

Jul 12: Darien Center, NY

Jul 20: Monticello Great Jones County Fair, IA

Jul 21: Omaha CenturyLink Center, ME

Jul 23: Kansas City Starlight Theater, MO

Jul 25: Maryland Heights Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, MO

Aug 01: Tampa Midflorida Credit Union Amphitheatre, FL

Aug 02: Alpharetta Verizon Amphitheatre, GA

Aug 04: Camden BB&T Pavilion, NJ

Aug 05: Hershey Concerts, PA

Aug 07: Burgettstown KeyBank Pavilion, PA

Aug 09: Cincinnati Riverbend Music Center, OH

Aug 11: Des Moines Iowa State Fair, IA

Aug 12: Chicago Huntington Bank Pavilion, IL

Aug 14: Cuyahoga Falls Blossom Music Center, OH

Aug 24: St Paul Minnesota State Fair, MN

Aug 26: Bismarck Event Center, ND

Aug 27: Billings Rimrock Auto Arena, MT

Aug 29: Spokane Arena, WA

Aug 30: Portland Sunlight Supply Amphitheater, OR

Sep 01: Puyallup Washington State Fair, WA

Sep 03: Mountain View Shoreline Amphitheatre, CA

Sep 06: Wheatland Toyota Amphitheatre, CA

Sep 08: Los Angeles Greek Theatre, CA

Sep 09: Phoenix Ak-Chin Pavilion, AZ

Sep 12: Denver Red Rocks Amphitheatre, CO

Sep 14: Albuquerque Isleta Amphitheatre, NM

Sep 16: Salt Lake City Usana Amphitheatre, UT

Sep 21: Winnipeg MTS Centre, MB

Sep 23: Saskatoon Sasktel Sports Centre, SK

Sep 26: Calgary Scotiabank Saddledome, AB

Sep 28: Edmonton Rogers Place, AB

Oct 01: Vancouver Pepsi Live At Rogers Arena, BC

