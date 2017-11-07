Nickelback line up Las Vegas residency

Nickelback have announced a five-night residency in Las Vegas.

The band will play the dates early next year in support of their latest studio album Feed The Machine – and have confirmed that they’ll be joined by special guests Monster Truck.

Nickelback will take to the stage at the city’s The Joint At Hard Rock Hotel And Casino on February 23, 24 and 27 and again on March 2 and 3.

Tickets for the shows will go on sale from 10am PT on Friday (November 10) while pre-sale and VIP packages are available from today.

Nickelback’s latest album launched in June this year via BMG, with frontman Chad Kroeger saying: “This album is definitely heavier, as a whole, than a lot of our previous records.

“We’ve gone back to some pretty crunchy roots, and we’re happy about that. I mean, we’re always stretching off in different directions and trying different things, but we definitely went with more of an aggressive sound on this record.”

Visit the Nickelback’s website for further ticket information.

5 things we learned at Nickelback's London show