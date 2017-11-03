The Death of Bon Scott and the Life of Tom Petty — in the new Classic Rock

The December 2017 issue of Classic Rock is out today. We’ve produced two different covers: one shines new light on the death of one of rock’s great frontman, while the other celebrates the life of a true American icon.

Cover Features

Bon Scott

Exactly when, where and, especially, how did Bon Scott die? We’ve got an exclusive extract from a new book that presents startling new evidence that throws intriguing new light on a dark story.

Tom Petty

Jaan Uhelszki looks back at the life, times and music of one of the great American songwriters of the past 40 years, who died last month at the age of 66.

Features

Feeder

“I never got into this to be a ‘rock star’.” Grant Nicholas marks his band’s silver anniversary with a look back at a career defined by solid-gold hits and tragic loss.

Gary Moore

When he teamed up with Jack Bruce and Ginger Baker in the ‘ersatz Cream’ BBM, it was a dream come true for the guitarist – but one that was over almost as soon as it began.

John Entwistle

“I just wanted to be louder than anyone else.” The not so quiet (in more ways than one) Quiet One was a key part of The Who’s sound – and also of their combustible chemistry.

Joey Tempest

Gold discs are for show-offs. The world is getting scarier. Beer and wine are good, drugs are bad. Be kind to your fans… The man born Rolf Larsson gives us his take on life.

The Cadillac Three

We joined Nashville’s hottest trio on the road in Ohio to talk new music, returning to the UK and their amazing rise to success.

What’s on your FREE CD?

Bad Boy Boogie

Fourteen slabs of the month’s best new music, starring Supersonic Blues Machine featuring Billy F. Gibbons, Von Hertzen Brothers, Galactic Cowboys, The Dust Coda, Samarkind and more…

Regular Features

The Dirt

Go on the road (sort of) with Led Zep, Queen, Springsteen and more… Judas Priest (finally!) and Bon Jovi among the nominees for the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame… Dweezil Zappa and Adrian Belew say they want nothing to do with Frank Zappa hologram tour… Welcome back Robin Beck, Evanescence and Heavy Pettin… Say hello to Rews and The Dust Coda, say goodbye to Harold Pendleton, Jack Good, Johnny Sandlin…

Raw Power

Find out why every one of Fender’s new limited-edition Front Row Legend Esquire guitars has seen some arse action.

The Stories Behind The Songs - Mr. Big

Written by a teenaged Eric Martin to impress a girl, years later To Be With You gave his band their biggest hit.

Q&A: Robert Plant

The singer talks about his new album, relationship heartbreak, being a journeying spirit, press speculation…

Reviews

New albums from Marilyn Manson, Von Hertzen Brothers, Neil Young, Stereophonics, UFO, Tyler Bryant And The Shakedown, Quatro, Scott & Powell, Spock’s Beard… Reissues from Queen, Metallica, Bruce Dickinson, Saxon, Status Quo, Alice Cooper, Ten Years After, Slade, Faces, Nickelback, Gary Moore Band… DVDs, films and books on Black Sabbath, Genesis, Rolling Stones, Slipknot, Sex Pistols, Mike Oldfield… Live reviews of H.e.a.t, Alter Bridge, The Struts, Sparks, Wilko Johnson…

Buyer’s Guide: The Doors

Looking to grab albums by one of the most iconic bands of the 60s but don’t know where to start? Let us light your fire.

Live Previews

Must-see gigs from Deep Purple, Airbourne, Pumpkins United, Lionheart and Quicksand. Plus full gig listings – find out who’s playing where and when.

Heavy Load - Bootsy Collins

The funk master gets down on playing with James Brown, learning from Hendrix, LSD, supernature and The One.

The new Classic Rock is on sale now. Highlights can also be read, alongside the latest issues of Metal Hammer and Prog, online at TeamRock+.