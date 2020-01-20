My Chemical Romance confirm UK return

My Chemical Romance have confirmed they’ll return to the UK later this year for a one-off show.

The band announced the news in a video for instrumental track The Offering, which features hooded figures like those seen on Gerard Way and co.'s Twitter feed at the start of the month. The end of the clip reveals that they’ll play at Stadium MK in Milton Keynes on June 20.

It’ll be the first time My Chemical Romance have played a show in the country since they headlined the Leeds festival in 2011.

Tickets will go on sale from 9.30am this coming Friday (January 24) through Ticketmaster and Gigs And Tours and will be limited to six tickets per person for standing and four per person for seating.

The hooded figure appeared on My Chemical Romance's social media channels on January 3 and that was then followed by a short cryptic video showing a series of graphics and symbols.

Hungry for information about what the new clip might be, fans discovered that some of the symbols used were from the Theban Alphabet – and they pointed to the word “June”.

My Chemical Romance returned to the stage for the first time in seven years last month, with a 20-song set at the Shrine Exposition Hall in Los Angeles, California.

Their next confirmed show will take place at Download Australia on March 20-21, before they head on to New Zealand on March 25, and then on to Download Japan on March 29.

On Thursday last week, the band uploaded a short video on Twitter with the post carrying an emoji of the US flag, suggesting further show announcements could be imminent.