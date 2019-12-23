Here’s the setlist from My Chemical Romance’s spectacular comeback show

My Chemical Romance returned to the stage for the first time in seven years on Friday night for a spectacular show.

The band played a highlight-strewn 20-song set at the Shrine Exposition Hall in Los Angeles, California, and wasted no time in setting the tone for the evening – launching straight into fan favourite I’m Not Okay (I Promise).

There was even time for Sara Taylor from Youth Code to join MCR for Three Cheers For Sweet Revenge track You Know What They Do To Guys Like Us In Prison, with My Chemical Romance wrapping up the evening with three encores.

Introducing the Welcome To The Black Parade – the final track of the night – frontman Gerard Way told the crowd: “Thank you so much for such a magical night and such a warm welcome back. We have one more song for you. Maybe it’s the one you want to hear.”

Fan-filmed footage from the set has now been uploaded online and can be found below along with the full setlist.

My Chemical Romance announced their comeback on Halloween, with their next shows taking place at Download Australia on March 20-21, before they head on to New Zealand on March 25, and end up at Download Japan on March 29.

The New Zealand date will be with special guests Jimmy Eat World, who will also be joining My Chemical Romance at the top of the Download Australia bill, alongside Deftones and Clutch. The band will be joined on the Download Japan bill by Jimmy Eat World, The Offspring and Evanescence.

My Chemical Romance setlist: Shrine Exposition Hall, LA, December 20, 2019

1. I’m Not Okay (I Promise)

2. Thank You For The Venom

3. Give ‘Em Hell, Kid

4. House Of Wolves

5. Summertime

6. You Know What They Do To Guys Like Us In Prison

7. Make Room!!!

8. Our Lady Of Sorrows

9. Na Na Na (Na Na Na Na Na Na Na Na Na)

10. Sleep

11. Mama

12. I Don’t Love You

13. DESTROYA

14. Teenagers

15. S/C/A/R/E/C/R/O/W

16. Famous Last Words

17. The Kids From Yesterday

18. Vampire Money

19. Helena

20. Welcome To The Black Parade