Motorhead ex Phil Campbell confirms EP

Former Motorhead guitarist Phil Campbell will release his solo band’s debut EP in November, he’s confirmed.

Previously named Phil Campbell’s All Starr Band, the outfit are now known as Phil Campbell And The Bastard Sons, as is their record. The lineup includes his sons Todd, Dane and Tyla plus frontman Neil Starr.

Their five-track release was produced by Todd Campbell and mixed by Motorhead collaborator Cameron Webb and it’s described as “raw, gritty, classic and instantly accessible rock’n’roll.”

Starr recently told Kaaos TV (via Blabbermouth): “You know what you’re going to get because Phil is the riff god. You hear those Motorhead riffs – Phil wrote a lot of those.

“So there’s elements of that coming through in the music. I bring my own style to the band, but it’s just rock’n’roll music, I guess.”

Motorhead came to an end with the death of mainman Lemmy in December. Drummer Mikkey Dee has just been confirmed as a full-time member of the Scorpions.

Phil Campbell And The Bastard Sons is released via Motorhead Music on November 18 and it’ll be available for pre-order from September 30, along with an instant download of opening track Big Mouth. The band tour Europe starting next month – full dates below.

Phil Campbell And The Bastard Sons EP tracklist

Big Mouth

Spiders

Take Aim

No Turning Back

Life In Space

Phil Campbell And The Bastard Sons European tour

Oct 18: Brussels Magasin 4, Belgium

Oct 20: Solothurn Kulturfabrik, Switzerland

Oct 21: Parma Campus Industry, Italy

Oct 22: Bergamo Druso Club, Italy

Oct 24: Warsaw Progresja Music Zone, Poland

Nov 04: Swansea Scene, UK

Nov 05: Inverness Ironworks, UK

Nov 06: Glasgow Audio, UK

Nov 10: Bristol Bierkeller, UK

Nov 11: Manchester FAC251, UK

Nov 12: Pwllheli Hard Rock Hell, UK

Nov 18: Selby Venue, UK

Nov 19: Coventry Kasbah, UK

Nov 24: London Boston Music Rooms, UK

Nov 25: Norwich Open Club Room, UK

Nov 26: Seaton Town Hall, UK

Dec 02: Porthcawl Planet Rockstock, UK

Dec 31: Pontypridd Municipal Arts Centre, UK

Jan 27: Minehead Giants Of Rock festival, UK

Apr 20: Mallorca Wacken Full Metal Cruise, Spain

