Earlier this month, Status Quo frontman Francis Rossi announced his new album, The Accidental. Written with family friend Hiran Ilangantilike and solo show partner Andy Brook, it's a return to a rock sound that's been largely absent from his solo records thus far.

Most importantly for Rossi, The Accidental finds him in charge, and he likes it. Now the frontman wishes he'd seized complete creative control of Status Quo when they reformed for Live Aid in 1985 after playing their farewell show in Milton Keynes the year before.

"This is something I should have done years ago," Rossi tells Classic Rock. "And I mean years ago. It’s something I intended to do after the End Of The Road tour [in 1984] when I did In The Army Now.

"This is a terrible thing to say, but when I left the band, I should have stayed left. It suited one person in management for Status Quo to continue, and also many others. We were the goose that laid the golden egg; each year was a massive turnover. Looking back, I probably begrudge them that, but that’s how the world goes.

“So yeah, I should have dictated some time back. But I was too wimped-out to do it and I lacked the confidence, and of course these two guys – Hiran and Mr Brook – would have been too young. This time there was nothing to stop me."

The full interview will appear in the January 2 issue of Classic Rock, and finds Rossi discussing late guitarist Rick Parfitt's contributions to Status Quo, his previous criticisms of the much-loved "Frantic Four" reunion, and the chances of further live activity from Status Quo.

The Accidental will be released on black vinyl, crystal-clear vinyl, CD and digital formats on January 30, and pre-orders are available now.