Mostly Autumn share baby news

Mostly Autumn’s Bryan Josh and Olivia Sparnenn have announced that they’re expecting a baby.

They broke the news on Facebook today – and say while they have a list of tour dates planned throughout the remainder of 2017, “all shows will go ahead as planned.”

The couple say in a statement: “The three of us will grow. For those of you planning to come to any of the forthcoming shows, you may notice that there is an extra person on stage – albeit a very small one.

“Bryan and Olivia are delighted to share the news that they are expecting a baby later this summer.

“Rest assured, all shows will go ahead as planned and we look forward to seeing you out on the road again.”

Last month, Mostly Autumn announced that their new album Sight Of Day would be released on April 7.

The follow-up to 2014’s Dressed In Voices was made possible thanks to a pre-order campaign which launched in October last year and will feature 10 tracks, with Nightwish’s Troy Donockley and Anna Phoebe joining Josh, Sparnenn, Iain Jennings, Angela Gordon, Chris Johnson, Andy Smith and Alex Cromarty as guest artists on the record.

The band’s run of tour dates get underway at The Crescent in York tomorrow (April 1).

Mostly Autumn Sight Of Day tracklist

Sight Of Day Once Round the Sun The Man With No Name Hammerdown Changing Lives Only The Brave Native Spirit Tomorrow Dies Raindown Forever And Beyond

Apr 01: York The Crescent, UK

Apr 21: Weert Muziekcentrum De Bosuil, Netherlands

Ap 22: Amstelveen P60, Netherlands

Apr 23: Oberhausen Zentrum Altenberg, Germany

May 12: Tavistock The Wharf, UK

May 13: Southampton The Engine Rooms, UK

May 14: Cardiff The Globe, UK

Jun 04: Bilston Robin 2, UK

Jun 09: Nantwich Civic Hall, UK

Jun 25: Glasgow SSE Hydro, UK

Sep 03: London O2 Academy Islington, UK

Sep 16: Leamington Spa The Assembley, UK

Nov 04: St Helens Citadel, UK

Dec 01: Verviers Spirit Of 66, Belgium

Dec 02: Zoetermeer De Boerderij, Netherlands

Dec 09: Buty The Met, UK

Dec 10: Bilston Robin 2, UK

Dec 13: Milton Keynes The Stables, UK

