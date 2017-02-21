Mostly Autumn detail new album Sight Of Day

Mostly Autumn have announced details on their upcoming 12th album Sight Of Day.

The follow-up to 2014’s Dressed In Voices was made possible thanks to a pre-order campaign which launched in October last year. Now the band have confirmed it’ll arrive on April 7.

Sight Of Day will feature 10 tracks, with Nightwish’s Troy Donockley and Anna Phoebe joining Bryan Josh, Olivia Sparnenn, Iain Jennings, Angela Gordon, Chris Johnson, Andy Smith and Alex Cromarty as guest artists on the record.

A statement on Sight Of Day reads: “It is an album celebrating life and the album abounds with huge tracks that lead the listener into territory never explored by the band before.

“Some have already said that this album is bound to be a classic among anybody’s work. The slow burning power reaches climaxes that could well bring the listener to tears.”

Sight Of Day is currently available to pre-order via Mostly Autumn’s website.

The band have several tour dates scheduled over the coming months, including a support slot with Ritchie Blackmore’s Rainbow in Glasgow on June 25.

Mostly Autumn Sight Of Day tracklist

Sight Of Day Once Round the Sun The Man With No Name Hammerdown Changing Lives Only The Brave Native Spirit Tomorrow Dies Raindown Forever And Beyond

Apr 01: York The Crescent, UK

Apr 21: Weert Muziekcentrum De Bosuil, Netherlands

Ap 22: Amstelveen P60, Netherlands

Apr 23: Oberhausen Zentrum Altenberg, Germany

May 12: Tavistock The Wharf, UK

May 13: Southampton The Engine Rooms, UK

May 14: Cardiff The Globe, UK

Jun 04: Bilston Robin 2, UK

Jun 09: Nantwich Civic Hall, UK

Jun 25: Glasgow SSE Hydro, UK

Sep 03: London O2 Academy Islington, UK

Sep 16: Leamington Spa The Assembley, UK

Nov 04: St Helens Citadel, UK

Dec 01: Verviers Spirit Of 66, Belgium

Dec 02: Zoetermeer De Boerderij, Netherlands

Dec 09: Buty The Met, UK

Dec 10: Bilston Robin 2, UK

Dec 13: Milton Keynes The Stables, UK