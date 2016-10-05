Mostly Autumn announce new album pre-order campaign

Mostly Autumn have opened pre-orders for their 12th album.

The follow-up to 2014’s Dressed In Voices will be titled Sight Of Day – and the band have confirmed it’ll be a double album.

They say in a statement: “As usual we are asking for your help to fund this project so we are offering a pre-order limited edition double album, the second disc of which will be songs only available on this edition and limited to 2000 copies.

“The limited edition will be shipping as soon as humanly possible – latest January 2017 – we’ll keep you informed of progress, with the general release single album planned for late February.”

Sight Of Day is available for pre-order via the band’s website.

Earlier this year, Mostly Autumn supported Ritchie Blackmore’s new-look Rainbow at their show in Birmingham, UK. They’ll play at The Assembly, Leamington Spa, on October 9, which will feature an acoustic set along with performances by individual members, as well as the full band.

The band say: “We will play two sets, the first being a set of songs which have inspired the band members – guaranteed some Pink Floyd and who knows what else.

“The second, a set of their own music in their own inimitable style, with Anna Phoebe as guest on a few numbers.”

Tickets for the event, which runs from 3pm - 10pm, are available from the venue’s website.

