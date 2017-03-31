Aswekeepsearching stream new track Reminiscence

Aswekeepsearching have released their new track Reminiscence exclusively with Prog.

The song appears on their upcoming second album Zia, which will launch on April 28 and is available to pre-order from the band’s PledgeMusic page.

The band tell Prog: “Zia is an Arabic origin word that translates to ‘light’. The metaphor that runs as an undercurrent throughout the making of the album, is the cage of circumstance that often prevents one from living one’s dream – the effort to break through this and also realise that the cage is also sometimes home ground, or a comfort zone.

“This came to us in the form of the bird, caught surrounded by the bars of the cage – and a man caught in a city among the chains of social constructs. We would like each song to depict a part of their realisations and struggle to keep their dream alive, both the bird and the man.”

They add: “Being on the road as a band, touring, has given us lot of different experiences to each one of us, which we are never going to forget.

“With Zia we are trying to express all of these different emotions – the ups and downs of life, through each individual track for which we have given our all and made sure we left nothing behind.”

Listen to Reminiscence below.

