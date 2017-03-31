Download 2017: Devin Townsend, Orange Goblin, more join bill

Download festival organisers have added 21 more artists to this year’s bill.

And among the latest wave of names announced are Devin Townsend Project, Orange Goblin, Code Orange, Sikth, Max & Igor Cavalera, Suicide Silence and Krokodil.

They’ll join previously announced headliners System Of A Down, Biffy Clyro and Aerosmith, along with bands including Mastodon, Prophets Of Rage, Alter Bridge, Slayer, Clutch and Steel Panther, Suicidal Tendencies and Anathema at the UK festival which takes place from June 9-11.

Find a full list of confirmed artists below.

Townsend says: “Download! Amidst a crazy year, we have been invited to play at one of my favourite festivals in the world. The band is rocking better than ever, and we are fired up to have some fun with you guys.

“We look forward to blowing the roof off the place. See you there!”

It’s also been announced that former Sepultura members Max and Igor Cavalera will perform the band’s 1996 album Roots in full at the festival, while Pertubator have been confirmed as the final headliner of the Dogtooth Stage.

Tickets for Download 2017 are available via the official festival website.

Download 2017

Newly announced artists

Blackwaters

Blackwater Conspiracy

Code Orange

The Devin Townsend Project

Drones

Fallen State

Krokodil

Love Zombies

Machine Gun Kelly

Max & Igor Cavalera

Nothing More

Orange Goblin

Otherkin

Pertubator

The Raven Age

Sick Puppies

Sikth

Suicide Silence

Tax The Heat

Tyler Bryant & The Shakedown

Yonaka

Previously announced artists

System Of A Down

Biffy Clyro

Aerosmith

Rob Zombie

Prophets Of Rage

Five Finger Death Punch

AFI

Slayer

Of Mice & Men

Sleeping With Sirens

Simple Plan

Every Time I Die

The Story So Far

Fozzy

Alter Bridge

Clutch

Opeth

Mastodon

Good Charlotte

Sum 41

Airbourne

Pierce The Veil

Ministry

Wakrat

DevilDriver

Coheed And Cambria

The Dead Daisies

Exodus

Astroid Boys

The One Hundred

Issues

Lost Society

Crown The Empire

Four Year Strong

Knuckle Puck

Basement

Grey Wind

A Day To Remember

Aaron Buchanan & The Cult Classics

Alestorm

Anathema

As It Is

Baroness

Blood Youth

Brutai

Casey

Creeper

Dead!

Dead Label

Devilskin

Dinosaur Pile-Up

Fizzy Blood

Grove Street Families

Hacktivist

Holding Absence

I The Mighty

Idles

In Flames

Hunior

Kvelertak

Like A Storm

Moose Blood

Moses

Normandie

Northlane

Red Sun Rising

Sabaton

She Must Burn

State Champs

Steel Panther

Stone Broken

Suicidal Tendencies

The Cadillac Three

The Charm The Fury

The Contortionist

The Devil Wears Prada

The Dillinger Escape Plan

The King Blues

The La Fontaines

The Lounge Kittens

Touche Amore

Trash Boat

Venom Prison

Wednesday 13

