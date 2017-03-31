Download 2017: Devin Townsend, Orange Goblin, more join bill

Download festival organisers have added 21 more artists to this year’s bill.
And among the latest wave of names announced are Devin Townsend Project, Orange Goblin, Code Orange, Sikth, Max & Igor Cavalera, Suicide Silence and Krokodil.
They’ll join previously announced headliners System Of A Down, Biffy Clyro and Aerosmith, along with bands including Mastodon, Prophets Of Rage, Alter Bridge, Slayer, Clutch and Steel Panther, Suicidal Tendencies and Anathema at the UK festival which takes place from June 9-11.
Find a full list of confirmed artists below.
Townsend says: “Download! Amidst a crazy year, we have been invited to play at one of my favourite festivals in the world. The band is rocking better than ever, and we are fired up to have some fun with you guys.
“We look forward to blowing the roof off the place. See you there!”
It’s also been announced that former Sepultura members Max and Igor Cavalera will perform the band’s 1996 album Roots in full at the festival, while Pertubator have been confirmed as the final headliner of the Dogtooth Stage.
Tickets for Download 2017 are available via the official festival website.
Download 2017
Newly announced artists
Blackwaters
Blackwater Conspiracy
Code Orange
The Devin Townsend Project
Drones
Fallen State
Krokodil
Love Zombies
Machine Gun Kelly
Max & Igor Cavalera
Nothing More
Orange Goblin
Otherkin
Pertubator
The Raven Age
Sick Puppies
Sikth
Suicide Silence
Tax The Heat
Tyler Bryant & The Shakedown
Yonaka
Previously announced artists
System Of A Down
Biffy Clyro
Aerosmith
Rob Zombie
Prophets Of Rage
Five Finger Death Punch
AFI
Slayer
Of Mice & Men
Sleeping With Sirens
Simple Plan
Every Time I Die
The Story So Far
Fozzy
Alter Bridge
Clutch
Opeth
Mastodon
Good Charlotte
Sum 41
Airbourne
Pierce The Veil
Ministry
Wakrat
DevilDriver
Coheed And Cambria
The Dead Daisies
Exodus
Astroid Boys
The One Hundred
Issues
Lost Society
Crown The Empire
Four Year Strong
Knuckle Puck
Basement
Grey Wind
A Day To Remember
Aaron Buchanan & The Cult Classics
Alestorm
Anathema
As It Is
Baroness
Blood Youth
Brutai
Casey
Creeper
Dead!
Dead Label
Devilskin
Dinosaur Pile-Up
Fizzy Blood
Grove Street Families
Hacktivist
Holding Absence
I The Mighty
Idles
In Flames
Hunior
Kvelertak
Like A Storm
Moose Blood
Moses
Normandie
Northlane
Red Sun Rising
Sabaton
She Must Burn
State Champs
Steel Panther
Stone Broken
Suicidal Tendencies
The Cadillac Three
The Charm The Fury
The Contortionist
The Devil Wears Prada
The Dillinger Escape Plan
The King Blues
The La Fontaines
The Lounge Kittens
Touche Amore
Trash Boat
Venom Prison
Wednesday 13