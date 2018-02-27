Ministry enter the Twilight Zone in new video

Ministry have released a video for their new track Twilight Zone.

The song features on the band’s upcoming album AmeriKKKant, which is set to arrive on March 9 via Nuclear Blast.

The video takes the viewer on a journey through the US media’s “climate of misinformation, corporate propaganda and hypocritical slander” and follows promos for Wargasm and Antifa.

Vocalist Al Jourgensen says: “We are in completely uncharted territory now, witnessing the unraveling of what was once a functional democracy. Our government is under attack. Our planet is under attack. It’s time for a major reboot.”

The video was produced by Chris Roth and Steve Roth for The Other House production company, with Chris reporting: “I‘m a life-long fan of the band and very politically active.

“Not only was this an opportunity to collaborate creatively once again with the one and only Al Jourgensen, but also an outlet for much of my pent up aggression and frustration regarding the current state of politics in our country.”

Ministry will head out on tour across the UK and Ireland this summer. Find a list of dates and how to buy tickets below.

Ministry AmeriKKKant tracklist

I Know Words Twilight Zone Victims Of A Clown TV5/4Chan We’re Tired Of It Wargasm Antifa Game Over AmeriKKKa

Ministry 2018 UK and Ireland tour with Chelsea Wolfe

Jul 17: Nottingham Rock City, UK

Jul 18: Glasgow O2 ABC, UK

Jul 20: Manchester Albert Hall, UK

Jul 21: London The Forum, UK

Jul 23: Belfast Limelight, UK

Jul 24: Dublin Tivoli, Ireland

Jul 25: Bristol SWX, UK

