Ministry share lyric video for new track Wargasm

Ministry have released a lyric video for their new track Wargasm.

The song will feature on the band’s upcoming album AmeriKKKant, which will launch on March 9 via Nuclear Blast.

The video features special guest Burton C Bell from Fear Factory, who appears as a nightmarish clown and narrates some parts of the track.

A statement of the albums reads: “The psychedelic, politically influenced and very much in-your-face AmeriKKKant’s nine tracks are rooted in Al Jourgensen’s unadulterated anger for what’s happening in America today.

“The waning respect for the US Constitution, the growing acceptance of one’s opinions replacing facts, the decline of our leaders’ sense of morals, ethics and personal responsibility to the country and to their constituents, and the mad man in the White House.”

AmeriKKKant is now available for pre-order. Find the cover art and tracklist below.

Ministry AmeriKKKant tracklist

I Know Words Twilight Zone Victims Of A Clown TV5/4Chan We’re Tired Of It Wargasm Antifa Game Over AmeriKKKa

Ministry’s Al Jourgensen once charged a fan $1000 to sign With Sympathy