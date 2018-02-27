Listen to the Metal Hammer Meets Andrew WK podcast

Andrew WK is releasing his fifth studio album You’re Not Alone this week, and to mark the occasion we’ve got an extended podcast interview with the man himself!

Metal Hammer’s Luke Morton sits down with the Party King to discuss the new album, but also what it means to exist, Andrew’s destiny and why music is worth living for.

Andrew also reveals his thoughts on the existence of a higher power, and why he has become so involved in motivational speaking.

Metal Hammer Meets Andrew WK is available to download now from iTunes.

