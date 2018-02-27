KK Downing “shocked” that Judas Priest didn’t ask him to replace Glenn Tipton

Former Judas Priest guitarist KK Downing says he’s “shocked and stunned” that he wasn’t asked to rejoin the band after Glenn Tipton was forced to take a step back from live duties due to his battle with Parkinson’s.

It was revealed earlier this month that the 70-year-old was suffering from the disease and would miss the majority of the band’s upcoming tour dates in support of new album Firepower.

Rob Halford and co announced that producer/guitarist Andy Sneap would fill in for Tipton, who might still appear onstage with his bandmates from time to time on the road.

But Downing, who left Priest in 2011 due to a breakdown in their working relationship, says the fact he wasn’t asked back proves he was “unappreciated by more than one member” during his time with the metal icons.

Downing says in a statement: “The news that Glenn has finally been forced to come to terms with his unfortunate condition long term came with deep regret and sadness for me. Equally, this ending of our guitar duo era is also something that I have to come to terms with.

“The insatiable appetite that myself and Glenn had for creating inspired and unique music for the world to enjoy for many decades, is something that can never be erased.

“However, everyone who has witnessed the evolution of our beloved music must come to terms with the fact that things will inevitably change, or just simply end.”

The guitarist adds: “I have to state with great sadness also that I am shocked and stunned that I wasn’t approached to step into my original role as guitarist for Judas Priest.

“Whether I could have stepped back into the band or not, the potential for this situation arising never entered my head when I departed – although I too am officially and legally still a member of Judas Priest.

“However, I know now more clearly than ever that I did the right thing by leaving the band when I did – as it seems that my time spent in the band, and my value in terms of crafting its huge legacy, was and is unappreciated by more than one member.

“I sincerely hope, for the fans’ sake, that the decision not to approach me was not a financial one.”

Downing calls Sneap, who co-produced Firepower with Tom Allom, “one of the greatest contributors to rock and metal that you will ever have the privilege to meet” and adds: “To that end I have no doubt that his contribution to the new Judas Priest album was much more than just as a producer.

“All that’s left is for you the fans to go out and enjoy the band as it is, in order to complete a part of music history in which every one of you has played such an important role.”

Judas Priest will head out on tour across North America from mid-March in support of Firepower, which will launch on March 9 via Columbia Records.

