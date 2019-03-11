Megadeth will celebrate their 35th anniversary with new graphic novel

Megadeth will continue their 35th anniversary celebrations with a new graphic novel titled Death By Design.

The band have teamed up with Heavy Metal magazine for the 350-page book which is based around some of the band’s best-loved tracks.

The news comes just as Megadeth are about to launch their greatest hits package Warheads On Foreheads, which is out on March 22.

A host of writers and artists have been part of the comic book project, which will be released on June 5.

Megadeth’s Dave Mustaine tells Bleeding Cool: “I have always fantasised about Megadeth doing something this gloriously electrifying and gruesome. I hope everyone will enjoy the graphic novel as much as I enjoyed working with Heavy Metal to put it together for you.”

CEO of Heavy Metal, Jeff Krelitz adds: “Since I was old enough to buy records, Megadeth has been one of my favourite bands – not only for the great storytelling in the music, but the world building imagery on the album covers.

“This opportunity to meld the two worlds together and tell stories inspired by their songs is a privilege that we are excited to present to the fans.”

Find a full list of chapters along with the writers and artists below.

Rattlehead: Dan Fogler & Andy Belanger

Mechanix: Ben Meares & DAF

Killing Is My Business: Alex de Campi & Mack Chater

The Conjuring: Llexi Leon & Kevin West

Wake Up Dead: Tony Lee & Gyula Nemeth

Devils Island: Sebastian Girmer & Esau Escorza

Good Mourning/Black Friday: Leah Moore, John Reppion & Ben Templesmith

Set The World Afire: Diego Agrimbau & Agustín Alessio

In My Darkest Hour: David Baille & Conor Boyle

Holy Wars…The Punishment Due: Tim Seeley & Ignacio Calero

Hangar 18: Brendon Small & Belén Ortega

Tornado Of Souls: Patrick Kindlon & Marco Turini

Rust In Peace…Polaris: Hector Lima & Garrie Gastonny

Five Magics: Johnathan LaMantia

Take No Prisoners: ML Miller & Carlos Granda

Skin O’ My Teeth: PM Buchan & John Pearson

Angry Again: Homero Rios & Anton Kokarev

Symphony Of Destruction: Justin Jordan & John Bivens

Sweating Bullets: Sean Lewis & Axel Medellin

A Tout le Monde: Llexi Leon & Richard Friend

Train Of Consequences: James Harvey

Reckoning Day: Jeff Burandt & Jason Gongour

Trust: Frazer Irving

She-Wolf: Curtis Pires & Antonio Fuso

Wanderlust: Abraham Martínez & Patricio Delpeche

Dread And The Fugitive Mind: Jonathan Land & Andrea Mutti

Blackmail The Universe: Haylar García & Abel

Washington Is Next!: Haylar García & Kevin Enhart

Head Crusher: R.G. Llarena & Danijel Zezelj

Public Enemy No. 1: John Ostrander & Miguel Mora

Kingmaker: Brian Wood & Riccardo Burchielli

The Threat Is Real: Joe Keatinge & Anand Radhakrishnan

Poisonous Shadows: Christine Larsen

Death From Within: Alex de Campi & Wilfredo Torres

Dystopia: David Baille & Simeon Aston