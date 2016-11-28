Maynard James Keenan calls Tool's creative process 'tedious'

Maynard James Keenan says Tool’s creative process is slow and ‘tedious’ – and it drives him to work on other projects.

The frontman – who recently launched his autobiography A Perfect Union Of Contrary Things – says it’s a common misconception that the other members wait for him to wrap up his own activities so they can begin working on new music.

Keenan tells Yahoo: “If Tool was more prolific, if they were a little steadier, if we could get things done a little faster, I would probably be happy. But things take a long time, they’re very tedious, very meticulous and I get bored. So I have to go do things in between.

“The perception, of course, is that everything’s waiting on me. No, that’s not the case.”

Keenan recently compared new Tool music to his other job as a wine maker, saying: “If the fruit’s not ready, I can’t pick it. If it’s not ready I move on to something else.”

Earlier this year, guitarist Adam Jones said that only the shorter songs on the follow-up to Tool’s 2006 album 10,000 Days still needed to be completed. In June Melvins frontman Buzz Osborne said Jones had told him that one of the new tracks clocks in at 12-minutes long.

Tool webmaster Blair Mackenzie Blake also previously reported the band have finished a song which includes “unique time signatures” and said the band were working “four days a week” on the album.

Further release details will be revealed in due course.

Meanwhile, a string orchestra have released a video of their cover of Tool’s Stinkfist.

The 10 greatest Tool memes