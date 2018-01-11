Marilyn Manson teases new video

Marilyn Manson has confirmed he’s filmed a new music video.

He revealed the news on his Instagram feed, with the caption: “New video shoot with my personal genius, Bill Yukich.”

Yukich was behind the camera for Manson’s SAY10 promo, which also featured a guest appearance from Manson’s friend, the actor and musician Johnny Depp.

There’s no word what track has been chosen from the shock rocker’s latest album Heaven Upside Down, with details expected over the coming weeks.

Manson has just kicked off a North American tour in support of the follow-up to 2015’s The Pale Emperor – and he’ll also play a set at this year’s Download festival in the UK.

Find a list of his tour dates below.

A photo posted by on

Marilyn Manson 2018 North American tour

Jan 10: Phoenix Van Buren, AZ

Jan 12: Las Vegas House Of Blues, NV

Jan 13: Las Vegas House Of Blues, NV

Jan 16: Oakland Fox Theatre, CA

Jan 19: Salt Lake City The Complex, UT

Jan 20: Denver Fillmore, CO

Jan 23: San Antonio Aztec Theatre, TX

Jan 24: Houston House of Blues, TX

Jan 26: Springfield Shrine Mosque, MO

Jan 27: Tulsa Brady Theatre, OK

Jan 28: Kansas City Arvest Bank Theatre, MO

Jan 30: Des Moines 7 Flags Event Center, IA

Jan 31: Minneapolis The Myth, MN

Feb 02: Madison The Orpheum, WI

Feb 03: Milwaukee Eagles Ballroom, WI

Feb 06: Chicago Riviera Theatre, IL

Feb 07: Grand Rapids 20 Monroe, MI

Feb 09: Buffalo Rapids Theatre, NY

Feb 11: Toronto Rebel, ON

Feb 12: Boston House Of Blues, MA

Feb 13: Baltimore Rams Head Live, MD

Feb 15: Huntington Paramount Theatre, NY

Feb 16: Sayreville Starland Ballroom, NJ

