Marilyn Manson shares SAY10 video starring Johnny Depp

Marilyn Manson has released a NSFW video for his new track SAY10.

It features on his new album Heaven Upside Down which arrived last week, and was originally planned to be the title track for the follow-up to 2015’s The Pale Emperor.

The gory promo features a guest appearance from Manson’s friend, the actor and musician Johnny Depp.

Manson says: “After the the balloons have all shrivelled up and are swallowed in the puddles of puke and idealism, don’t look to me for sympathy.

“I am here to be all that I am accused of not being. And to be blamed for what you made me. The shots you will hear are from a mouth disguised as a gun. Don’t call this art. This is a hard cock in a room full of vampires and the music, man. The music is my foul blood on your faces.”

Manson is currently recuperating at home after a stage prop fell on top of him during his set at New York’s Hammerstein Ballroom on September 30.

The shock rocker was forced to cancel several shows but will resume live duties at Grand Prairie’s Verizon Theatre, Texas, on October 15.

Oct 15: Grand Prairie Verizon Theatre, TX

Oct 17: Tulsa Brady Theater, OK

Oct 19: Denver Fillmore Auditorium, CO

Oct 20: Salt Lake City The Complex, UT

Oct 23: Oakland Fox Theater, CA

Oct 27: Las Vegas House of Blues, NV

Oct 28: Las Vegas House of Blues, NV

Nov 05: San Bernardino Knotfest, California

Nov 12: Helsinki Ice Hall, Finland

Nov 14: Stockholm Annexet, Sweden

Nov 15: Helsingor HAL14, Denmark

Nov 16: Hamburg Alsterdorfer Sporthalle, Germany

Nov 18: Munich Zenith, Germany

Nov 19: Liberec Tipsport Arena, Czech Republic

Nov 20: Vienna Gasometer, Austria

Nov 22: Turin Pala Alpitour, Italy

Nov 23: Dubendorf Samsung Hall, Switzerland

Nov 25: Berlin Velodrom, Germany

Nov 27: Paris AccorHotels Arena, France

Nov 28: Eindhoven Klokgebouw, Netherlands

Nov 29: Dusseldorf Mitsubishi Electric Halle, Germany

Dec 01: Nancy Zenith, France

Dec 02: Brussels Forest national, Belgium

Dec 04: Manchester O2 Apollo

Dec 05: Glasgow O2 Academy

Dec 06: Wolverhampton Civic Hall

Dec 08: Newport Centre

Dec 09: London SSE Arena Wembley

