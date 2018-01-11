Motorhead ex “Fast” Eddie Clarke dead at 67

\"Fast\" Eddie Clarke, far left, with Phil \u201cPhilthy Animal\u201d Taylor and Lemmy in 1978

Former Motorhead guitarist “Fast” Eddie Clarke has died at the age of 67, it’s been announced.

The news was confirmed on Motorhead’s Facebook page.

A statement reads: “We are devastated to pass on the news we only just heard ourselves earlier tonight – Edward Allan Clarke, or as we all know and love him Fast Eddie Clarke – passed away peacefully yesterday.

“Ted Carroll, who formed Chiswick Records, made the sad announcement via his Facebook page, having heard from Doug Smith that Fast Eddie passed peacefully in hospital where he was being treated for pneumonia.

“Fast Eddie… keep roaring, rockin’ and rollin’ up there as goddamit man, your Motörfamily would expect nothing less!

“RIP Fast Eddie Clarke – 5th October 1950 - 10th January 2018.”

Clarke was introduced to Lemmy by drummer Phil “Philthy Animal” Taylor in the mid-70s and he joined Motorhead soon afterwards in 1976.

He played on Motorhead’s self-titled 1977 debut album and also played on 1979’s Overkill and Bomber, 1980’s Ace Of Spades and 1982’s Iron Fist.

The guitarist left Motorhead while on tour in the US with the band following the release of Iron Fist, reportedly unhappy with how that album turned out, and went on to form Fastway with former UFO bassist Pete Way.

Fastway released their self-titled debut album in 1983, and went on to release a further six studio albums – including the 2011 comeback album Eat Dog Eat.