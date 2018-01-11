Asking Alexandria tracks selected for WWE’s NXT TakeOver

Asking Alexandria tracks Into The Fire and When The Lights Come On have been selected as official themes for WWE’s upcoming NXT TakeOver: Philadelphia.

The event will take place on January 27 at the city’s Wells Fargo Center and feature some of the top NXT superstars – and the songs from Asking Alexandria’s 2017 self-titled fifth album will be played throughout.

The news was confirmed on Twitter by NXT founder Triple H, who says: “So loud, one song wasn’t enough. Asking Alexandria is NXT Loud and gives us the official theme songs for NXT TakeOver: Philadelphia.”

The album was the band’s first with returning vocalist Danny Worsnop since 2013’s From Death To Destiny.

Asking Alexandria will begin their US tour in support of the new album later tonight, with a set at The Fillmore Auditorium, Denver. Find a full list of their upcoming live shows below.

In August last year, Code Orange’s Bleeding In The Blur and Creeper’s Poison Pens featured inNXT Takeover: Brooklyn.

Tour Dates

Thursday, January 11, 2018 at 7:00PM Fillmore Auditorium Denver, United States Friday, January 12, 2018 at 7:00PM Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland Kansas City, United States Saturday, January 13, 2018 at 7:00PM Myth Live Saint Paul, United States Monday, January 15, 2018 at 7:00PM The Pageant Saint Louis, United States Wednesday, January 17, 2018 at 7:00PM Stage AE Pittsburgh, United States Thursday, January 18, 2018 at 7:00PM 20 Monroe Live Grand Rapids, United States Friday, January 19, 2018 at 7:00PM Eagles Club Stage Milwaukee, United States Saturday, January 20, 2018 at 7:00PM Riviera Theatre Chicago, United States Tuesday, January 23, 2018 at 7:00PM O2 Academy Birmingham, United Kingdom Wednesday, January 24, 2018 at 7:00PM O2 Academy Manchester, United Kingdom Thursday, January 25, 2018 at 7:00PM O2 Academy Glasgow, United Kingdom Saturday, January 27, 2018 at 7:00PM 02 Academy Brixton London, United Kingdom Monday, January 29, 2018 at 7:00PM Palladium Köln, Germany Tuesday, January 30, 2018 at 7:00PM 013 Tilburg, Netherlands Friday, February 2, 2018 at 7:00PM Palladium Worcester, United States Saturday, February 3, 2018 at 7:00PM State Theatre Portland, United States Sunday, February 4, 2018 at 7:00PM MTELUS Montreal, Canada Monday, February 5, 2018 at 7:00PM Rebel Toronto, Canada Wednesday, February 7, 2018 at 7:00PM The NorVa Norfolk, United States Thursday, February 8, 2018 at 7:00PM Terminal 5 New York, United States Friday, February 9, 2018 at 7:00PM Rams Head Live Baltimore, United States Saturday, February 10, 2018 at 7:00PM Electric Factory Philadelphia, United States Monday, February 12, 2018 at 7:00PM Tabernacle Atlanta, United States Tuesday, February 13, 2018 at 7:00PM Marathon Music Works Nashville, United States Wednesday, February 14, 2018 at 7:00PM Egyptian Room at Old National Centre Indianapolis, United States Friday, February 16, 2018 at 7:00PM Gas Monkey Live Dallas, United States Saturday, February 17, 2018 at 7:00PM House Of Blues Houston, United States Monday, February 19, 2018 at 7:00PM El Rey Theater Albuquerque, United States Tuesday, February 20, 2018 at 7:00PM The Marquee Tempe, United States Thursday, February 22, 2018 at 7:00PM Knitting Factory Concert House Boise, United States Friday, February 23, 2018 at 7:00PM Roseland Theater Portland, United States Saturday, February 24, 2018 at 7:00PM Showbox SoDo Seattle, United States Sunday, February 25, 2018 at 7:00PM Vogue Theatre Vancouver, Canada Tuesday, February 27, 2018 at 7:00PM Knitting Factory Concert House Spokane, United States Thursday, March 1, 2018 at 7:00PM The Warfield Theatre San Francisco, United States Friday, March 2, 2018 at 7:00PM House of Blues Las Vegas, United States Saturday, April 28, 2018 at 12:00PM Welcome To Rockville Jacksonville, United States Saturday, May 5, 2018 at 7:00PM Carolina Rebellion Concord, United States Saturday, May 12, 2018 at 7:00PM Northern Invasion (May 12-13) Somerset, United States Friday, May 18, 2018 at 7:00PM Rock on the Range (May 18-20) Columbus, United States Friday, June 1, 2018 at 10:00AM Rock am Ring (1-3 June) Nürburg, Germany Friday, June 1, 2018 at 12:00PM Rock Im Park Nürnberg, Germany Wednesday, June 6, 2018 at 7:00PM Infest 2018 Milano, Italy Thursday, June 7, 2018 at 7:00PM Greenfield Festival (June 7-9) Interlaken, Switzerland Friday, June 8, 2018 at 7:00PM Download Festival (8-10 June) Derby, United Kingdom Thursday, June 14, 2018 at 7:00PM Nova Rock Festival (14-17 June) Nickelsdorf, Austria Thursday, June 14, 2018 at 7:00PM With Full Force Festival (14-16 June) Gräfenhainichen, Germany Sunday, June 17, 2018 at 7:00PM Forum Karlin Prague, Czech Republic Monday, June 18, 2018 at 7:00PM Budapest Park Budapest, Hungary Tuesday, June 19, 2018 at 7:00PM Event Center Hohenems, Austria Thursday, June 21, 2018 at 7:00PM Graspop Metal Meeting (21-24 June) Dessel, Belgium Friday, June 22, 2018 at 7:00PM Hellfest (22-24 June) Clisson, France Tuesday, June 26, 2018 at 7:00PM Markthalle Hamburg (Altstadt), Germany Thursday, June 28, 2018 at 7:00PM Provinssi Festival(28-30 June) Seinäjoki, Finland Saturday, June 30, 2018 at 7:00PM Vainstream Rockfest Münster, Germany

