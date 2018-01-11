Trending

Asking Alexandria tracks selected for WWE’s NXT TakeOver

Asking Alexandria’s Into The Fire and When The Lights Come On have been selected as official themes for NXT TakeOver: Philadelphia later this month

Asking Alexandria tracks Into The Fire and When The Lights Come On have been selected as official themes for WWE’s upcoming NXT TakeOver: Philadelphia.

The event will take place on January 27 at the city’s Wells Fargo Center and feature some of the top NXT superstars – and the songs from Asking Alexandria’s 2017 self-titled fifth album will be played throughout.

The news was confirmed on Twitter by NXT founder Triple H, who says: “So loud, one song wasn’t enough. Asking Alexandria is NXT Loud and gives us the official theme songs for NXT TakeOver: Philadelphia.”

The album was the band’s first with returning vocalist Danny Worsnop since 2013’s From Death To Destiny.

Asking Alexandria will begin their US tour in support of the new album later tonight, with a set at The Fillmore Auditorium, Denver. Find a full list of their upcoming live shows below.

In August last year, Code Orange’s Bleeding In The Blur and Creeper’s Poison Pens featured inNXT Takeover: Brooklyn.

Tour Dates

Thursday, January 11, 2018 at 7:00PMFillmore AuditoriumDenver, United States
Friday, January 12, 2018 at 7:00PMArvest Bank Theatre at The MidlandKansas City, United States
Saturday, January 13, 2018 at 7:00PMMyth LiveSaint Paul, United States
Monday, January 15, 2018 at 7:00PMThe PageantSaint Louis, United States
Wednesday, January 17, 2018 at 7:00PMStage AEPittsburgh, United States
Thursday, January 18, 2018 at 7:00PM20 Monroe LiveGrand Rapids, United States
Friday, January 19, 2018 at 7:00PMEagles Club StageMilwaukee, United States
Saturday, January 20, 2018 at 7:00PMRiviera TheatreChicago, United States
Tuesday, January 23, 2018 at 7:00PMO2 AcademyBirmingham, United Kingdom
Wednesday, January 24, 2018 at 7:00PMO2 AcademyManchester, United Kingdom
Thursday, January 25, 2018 at 7:00PMO2 AcademyGlasgow, United Kingdom
Saturday, January 27, 2018 at 7:00PM02 Academy BrixtonLondon, United Kingdom
Monday, January 29, 2018 at 7:00PMPalladiumKöln, Germany
Tuesday, January 30, 2018 at 7:00PM013Tilburg, Netherlands
Friday, February 2, 2018 at 7:00PMPalladiumWorcester, United States
Saturday, February 3, 2018 at 7:00PMState TheatrePortland, United States
Sunday, February 4, 2018 at 7:00PMMTELUSMontreal, Canada
Monday, February 5, 2018 at 7:00PMRebelToronto, Canada
Wednesday, February 7, 2018 at 7:00PMThe NorVaNorfolk, United States
Thursday, February 8, 2018 at 7:00PMTerminal 5New York, United States
Friday, February 9, 2018 at 7:00PMRams Head LiveBaltimore, United States
Saturday, February 10, 2018 at 7:00PMElectric FactoryPhiladelphia, United States
Monday, February 12, 2018 at 7:00PMTabernacleAtlanta, United States
Tuesday, February 13, 2018 at 7:00PMMarathon Music WorksNashville, United States
Wednesday, February 14, 2018 at 7:00PMEgyptian Room at Old National CentreIndianapolis, United States
Friday, February 16, 2018 at 7:00PMGas Monkey LiveDallas, United States
Saturday, February 17, 2018 at 7:00PMHouse Of BluesHouston, United States
Monday, February 19, 2018 at 7:00PMEl Rey TheaterAlbuquerque, United States
Tuesday, February 20, 2018 at 7:00PMThe MarqueeTempe, United States
Thursday, February 22, 2018 at 7:00PMKnitting Factory Concert HouseBoise, United States
Friday, February 23, 2018 at 7:00PMRoseland TheaterPortland, United States
Saturday, February 24, 2018 at 7:00PMShowbox SoDoSeattle, United States
Sunday, February 25, 2018 at 7:00PMVogue TheatreVancouver, Canada
Tuesday, February 27, 2018 at 7:00PMKnitting Factory Concert HouseSpokane, United States
Thursday, March 1, 2018 at 7:00PMThe Warfield TheatreSan Francisco, United States
Friday, March 2, 2018 at 7:00PMHouse of BluesLas Vegas, United States
Saturday, April 28, 2018 at 12:00PMWelcome To RockvilleJacksonville, United States
Saturday, May 5, 2018 at 7:00PMCarolina RebellionConcord, United States
Saturday, May 12, 2018 at 7:00PMNorthern Invasion (May 12-13)Somerset, United States
Friday, May 18, 2018 at 7:00PMRock on the Range (May 18-20)Columbus, United States
Friday, June 1, 2018 at 10:00AMRock am Ring (1-3 June)Nürburg, Germany
Friday, June 1, 2018 at 12:00PMRock Im ParkNürnberg, Germany
Wednesday, June 6, 2018 at 7:00PMInfest 2018Milano, Italy
Thursday, June 7, 2018 at 7:00PMGreenfield Festival (June 7-9)Interlaken, Switzerland
Friday, June 8, 2018 at 7:00PMDownload Festival (8-10 June)Derby, United Kingdom
Thursday, June 14, 2018 at 7:00PMNova Rock Festival (14-17 June)Nickelsdorf, Austria
Thursday, June 14, 2018 at 7:00PMWith Full Force Festival (14-16 June)Gräfenhainichen, Germany
Sunday, June 17, 2018 at 7:00PMForum KarlinPrague, Czech Republic
Monday, June 18, 2018 at 7:00PMBudapest ParkBudapest, Hungary
Tuesday, June 19, 2018 at 7:00PMEvent CenterHohenems, Austria
Thursday, June 21, 2018 at 7:00PMGraspop Metal Meeting (21-24 June)Dessel, Belgium
Friday, June 22, 2018 at 7:00PMHellfest (22-24 June)Clisson, France
Tuesday, June 26, 2018 at 7:00PMMarkthalleHamburg (Altstadt), Germany
Thursday, June 28, 2018 at 7:00PMProvinssi Festival(28-30 June)Seinäjoki, Finland
Saturday, June 30, 2018 at 7:00PMVainstream RockfestMünster, Germany

