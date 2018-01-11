Asking Alexandria tracks selected for WWE’s NXT TakeOver

Asking Alexandria tracks Into The Fire and When The Lights Come On have been selected as official themes for WWE’s upcoming NXT TakeOver: Philadelphia.
The event will take place on January 27 at the city’s Wells Fargo Center and feature some of the top NXT superstars – and the songs from Asking Alexandria’s 2017 self-titled fifth album will be played throughout.
The news was confirmed on Twitter by NXT founder Triple H, who says: “So loud, one song wasn’t enough. Asking Alexandria is NXT Loud and gives us the official theme songs for NXT TakeOver: Philadelphia.”
The album was the band’s first with returning vocalist Danny Worsnop since 2013’s From Death To Destiny.
Asking Alexandria will begin their US tour in support of the new album later tonight, with a set at The Fillmore Auditorium, Denver. Find a full list of their upcoming live shows below.
In August last year, Code Orange’s Bleeding In The Blur and Creeper’s Poison Pens featured inNXT Takeover: Brooklyn.
Tour Dates
|Thursday, January 11, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Fillmore Auditorium
|Denver, United States
|Friday, January 12, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland
|Kansas City, United States
|Saturday, January 13, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Myth Live
|Saint Paul, United States
|Monday, January 15, 2018 at 7:00PM
|The Pageant
|Saint Louis, United States
|Wednesday, January 17, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Stage AE
|Pittsburgh, United States
|Thursday, January 18, 2018 at 7:00PM
|20 Monroe Live
|Grand Rapids, United States
|Friday, January 19, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Eagles Club Stage
|Milwaukee, United States
|Saturday, January 20, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Riviera Theatre
|Chicago, United States
|Tuesday, January 23, 2018 at 7:00PM
|O2 Academy
|Birmingham, United Kingdom
|Wednesday, January 24, 2018 at 7:00PM
|O2 Academy
|Manchester, United Kingdom
|Thursday, January 25, 2018 at 7:00PM
|O2 Academy
|Glasgow, United Kingdom
|Saturday, January 27, 2018 at 7:00PM
|02 Academy Brixton
|London, United Kingdom
|Monday, January 29, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Palladium
|Köln, Germany
|Tuesday, January 30, 2018 at 7:00PM
|013
|Tilburg, Netherlands
|Friday, February 2, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Palladium
|Worcester, United States
|Saturday, February 3, 2018 at 7:00PM
|State Theatre
|Portland, United States
|Sunday, February 4, 2018 at 7:00PM
|MTELUS
|Montreal, Canada
|Monday, February 5, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Rebel
|Toronto, Canada
|Wednesday, February 7, 2018 at 7:00PM
|The NorVa
|Norfolk, United States
|Thursday, February 8, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Terminal 5
|New York, United States
|Friday, February 9, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Rams Head Live
|Baltimore, United States
|Saturday, February 10, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Electric Factory
|Philadelphia, United States
|Monday, February 12, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Tabernacle
|Atlanta, United States
|Tuesday, February 13, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Marathon Music Works
|Nashville, United States
|Wednesday, February 14, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Egyptian Room at Old National Centre
|Indianapolis, United States
|Friday, February 16, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Gas Monkey Live
|Dallas, United States
|Saturday, February 17, 2018 at 7:00PM
|House Of Blues
|Houston, United States
|Monday, February 19, 2018 at 7:00PM
|El Rey Theater
|Albuquerque, United States
|Tuesday, February 20, 2018 at 7:00PM
|The Marquee
|Tempe, United States
|Thursday, February 22, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Knitting Factory Concert House
|Boise, United States
|Friday, February 23, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Roseland Theater
|Portland, United States
|Saturday, February 24, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Showbox SoDo
|Seattle, United States
|Sunday, February 25, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Vogue Theatre
|Vancouver, Canada
|Tuesday, February 27, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Knitting Factory Concert House
|Spokane, United States
|Thursday, March 1, 2018 at 7:00PM
|The Warfield Theatre
|San Francisco, United States
|Friday, March 2, 2018 at 7:00PM
|House of Blues
|Las Vegas, United States
|Saturday, April 28, 2018 at 12:00PM
|Welcome To Rockville
|Jacksonville, United States
|Saturday, May 5, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Carolina Rebellion
|Concord, United States
|Saturday, May 12, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Northern Invasion (May 12-13)
|Somerset, United States
|Friday, May 18, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Rock on the Range (May 18-20)
|Columbus, United States
|Friday, June 1, 2018 at 10:00AM
|Rock am Ring (1-3 June)
|Nürburg, Germany
|Friday, June 1, 2018 at 12:00PM
|Rock Im Park
|Nürnberg, Germany
|Wednesday, June 6, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Infest 2018
|Milano, Italy
|Thursday, June 7, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Greenfield Festival (June 7-9)
|Interlaken, Switzerland
|Friday, June 8, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Download Festival (8-10 June)
|Derby, United Kingdom
|Thursday, June 14, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Nova Rock Festival (14-17 June)
|Nickelsdorf, Austria
|Thursday, June 14, 2018 at 7:00PM
|With Full Force Festival (14-16 June)
|Gräfenhainichen, Germany
|Sunday, June 17, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Forum Karlin
|Prague, Czech Republic
|Monday, June 18, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Budapest Park
|Budapest, Hungary
|Tuesday, June 19, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Event Center
|Hohenems, Austria
|Thursday, June 21, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Graspop Metal Meeting (21-24 June)
|Dessel, Belgium
|Friday, June 22, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Hellfest (22-24 June)
|Clisson, France
|Tuesday, June 26, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Markthalle
|Hamburg (Altstadt), Germany
|Thursday, June 28, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Provinssi Festival(28-30 June)
|Seinäjoki, Finland
|Saturday, June 30, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Vainstream Rockfest
|Münster, Germany