Måneskin announce huge world tour stretching into 2023

Måneskin have announced that they will be hitting the road this autumn to kick off a massive world tour.



The dates serve as the Italian rockers' rescheduled run of their Loud Kids tour, which was previously set to take place earlier this year. The newly renamed Loud Kids Get Louder tour, will kick off on October 31 in Seattle for the North American leg, and will see the quartet making stops in San Francisco, Phoenix, Salt Lake City and more before wrapping up in Las Vegas on December 16.

The European/UK jaunt will start on February 23, 2023 in Italy, and will see the Eurovision winners play their first headline arena date at London's 20,000 capacity O2 Arena on May 08, 2023 (an upgrade from the previously scheduled 5,000 capacity Brixton Academy).

Taking to Instagram to announce the tour, the band wrote: “We’re so thrilled to be able to finally tell you that our Loud Kids Tour got sooooo much louder, truly worldwide!!.”

“The Loud Kids Get Louder tour will actually see our very first headline tour in North America. All rescheduled European indoor dates have been upgraded due to demand + we’ve added some new ones for all of you who missed the chance to get their tickets.

“Also we really want to thank you for being so understanding during this long period as we got this in place" they continue. "We know you’ve been waiting patiently for this announcement, and we feel very grateful towards all our beloved fans for your love, support and understanding. We missed you and we missed performing, and we can not wait to play for you all again!”

Tickets for the newly confirmed shows go on sale Friday, March 25. Tickets purchased for the 2022 tour dates remain valid for the new dates announced.

Oct 22: Paramount Theater Seattle, WA

Nov 03: Masonic Theater San Francisco, CA

Nov 10: Federal Theater Phoenix, AZ AZ

Nov 12: The Complex Salt Lake City, UT

Nov 14: The Fillmore Denver, CO

Nov 18: Fillmore Detroit, MI

Nov 21: History Toronto, ON

Nov 24: MTelus Montreal, QC

Nov 26: MGM @ Fenway Boston, MA

Nov 28: The Fillmore Philadelphia, PA

Dec 02: Hammerstein Ballroom New York, NY

Dec 05: Anthem Washington DC

Dec 07: Tabernacle Atlanta, GA

Dec 09: Fillmore Miami, FL

Dec 12: Bayou Theater Houston, TX

Dec 13: Southside Ballroom Dallas, TX

Dec 16: Virgin Theater Las Vegas, NV

Feb 23: Pesaro Italy Vitifrigo Arena, IT

Feb 25: Torino Italy Palalpitour, IT

Feb 27: Amsterdam Ziggo Dome, NE

Mar 02: Bruxelles Forest National, BE

Mar 03: Bruxelles Forest National, BE

Mar 06: Berlin Mercedes Benz Arena, DE

Mar 10: Cologne Lanxess Arena, DE

Mar 13: Paris Accor Arena, FR

May 16: Bologna Unipol Arena, IT

May 17: Bologna Unipol Arena, IT

May 20: Firenze Nelson Mandela Forum, IT

May 21: Firenze Nelson Mandela Forum, IT

May 24: Roma Palazzo dello Sport, IT

May 25: Roma Palazzo dello Sport, IT

May 28: Napoli Palapartenope, IT

May 29: Napoli Palapartenope, IT

May 31: Bari Palaflorio, IT

Apr 03: Milano Mediolanum Forum, IT

Apr 04: Milano Mediolanum Forum, IT

Apr 06: Milano Mediolanum Forum, IT

Apr 11: Barcelona Palau Saint Jordi, ES

Apr 26: Zurich Switzerland Hallenstadion, CH

Apr 28: Wien Austria Wiener Statdhalle, AT

Apr 30: Esch-sur-Alzette Rockhal, LU

May 02: Copenhagen The Royal Arena, DK

May 05: Milano Mediolanum Forum, IT

May 08: London The O2 Arena, UK

May 12: Warsaw Poland Torwar Hall, PL

May 14: Prague O2 Arena, CZ

May 16: Budapest Arena, HU

May 18: Riga Arena Riga, LV

May 19: Tallin Saku Suurhall, EE