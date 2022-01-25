Måneskin postpone UK/Europe tour citing changes in Covid-19 protocols

Måneskin have become the latest band to postpone a tour due to changing Covid-19 protocols across Europe.

The fast-rising Italian quartet broke the news to fans on Instagram on January 24.

“Hello guys, we’re very sorry but we have to tell you that we have to postpone the whole 2022 Tour in Europe and the ArenasTour in Italy because of the Covid-19 situation,” they wrote on. “We are extremely sorry. We worked a lot for this tour and everything was set and ready to go but unfortunately in the last few days we had some bad news about the capacity of the venues.



“We are really, really sorry and we hope to have the chance to tell you the new dates as soon as possible and no later than the 1st of March 2022. Thank you for your patience and support, we are all together in this situation so we just have to hold on, but we will come back, we swear, and it’s going to be even better. Okay guys, we love you!”

Måneskin were due to headline London’s Brixton Academy on February 6.

The group’s upcoming shows at Rome’s Circus Maximus, Verona’s Arena di Verona, and in Lignano Sabbiadoro will still go ahead.

The Eurovision 2021 winners were the musical guests on Saturday Night Live at the weekend, performing I Wanna Be Your Slave and their cover of Beggin’ on the popular US TV show.