LOUD NOISES! Save serious money off the raucous JBL Boombox Bluetooth speaker - 30% off for Black Friday

While 2020 has put paid to much in the way of partying and large gatherings, there should always be space on the shelf for a great quality Bluetooth speaker, whether it's for a family rock marathon, or a mosh pit for one - and nothing packs more punch than the monolithic JBL Boombox. For a shade under £200 at Currys, or just shy of $280 at Amazon US, you can grab one of the fullest-sounding, most durable speakers on the market with this epic Black Friday Bluetooth speaker deal.

When it comes to audio gear, we don’t recommend products lightly, but this one is easy to love considering it’s one of the top picks in our guide to the loudest Bluetooth speakers .

JBL Boombox: Was £299, now £199, save £100 at Currys

At just 5kg, this speaker is light enough to carry around, yet with a rated loudness of over 100dB – about the same as your local cinema – it can easily soundtrack larger parties. The JBL Boombox is also water-resistant, making it one of the more rugged Bluetooth speakers around, and with a £100 off the list price this Black Friday, there’s never been a better time to grab one.View Deal

JBL Boombox: $399.95 , now $279.95, save $120 at Amazon

If you're in States, you get a similar discount on the same ear-pounding speaker over at Amazon. With Black Friday nearly over, there's not much time left to pick one up.View Deal

When it comes to Bluetooth speakers, most are prized for their small size, portability and – if you’re lucky – decent sound quality. The JBL Boombox, on the other hand, has been made with sheer grunt in mind. Despite coming in around 5kg – which is admittedly weighty for a Bluetooth speaker – this unique-looking unit can pump out some seriously window-shaking volume.

The Boombox contains two subwoofers – yes, two – meaning it delivers monstrously deep bass sounds. We also like the fact it’s IPX7 waterproof rated, so is ideal for trips to the beach or local park. If you already own any JBL speakers then you can chain them together to spread the sound even further too, which is neat. The JBL Boombox also packs in a huge battery which promises up to 24 hours of use on a single charge and can even give your phone a quick boost if you’re running low. You may or may not like the aesthetics, but there’s no doubting the Boombox’s ability to light up large parties.

