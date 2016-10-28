Leprous release live video performance of Slave

Leprous have issued a video of their live performance of Slave from upcoming live release Live At Rockefeller Music Hall.

Live At Rockefeller Music Hall will be released on November 25 via InsideOut Music and is the band’s first ever live concert film. It will be available on various formats, including a limited DVD+2CD Digipak, standalone DVD, 2CD jewelcase, gatefold 3LP on black vinyl + 2CD and as a digital download.

It was recorded live at a show in the band’s hometown of Oslo on June 4 of this year. The release came about on the back of a crowdfunding campaign.

Leprous say: “After a year of intense preparations with the production of our upcoming live release, we’re very proud to share a first clip with the world.

“Leprous has always been a very active live band, and the live sound is a very important part of the band’s identity. The concert at Rockefeller in Oslo was a milestone for us and it perfectly shows what Leprous 2016 is all about.”

Live At Rockefeller Music Hall was directed by Costin Chioreanu and the audio was recorded and mixed by David Castillo and mastered by Tony Lindgren of Fascination Street Studios.

It can be pre-ordered now at Leprous’ website.

Leprous Live At Rockefeller Music Hall album art

Leprous Live At Rockefeller Music Hall tracklist

The Flood Foe Third Law Rewind The Cloak Acquired Taste Red Slave The Price Moon Down The Valley Forced Entry Contaminate Me

DVD bonus material

Behind The Scenes Slave (Lyric Video) Restless (Video Clip) The Cloak (Video Clip) The Price (Video Clip) Leprous At Rockefeller 13 Years Earlier

Leprous: Coal