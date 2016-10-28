Nick Mason to host Pink Floyd The Early Years screening

Pink Floyd drummer Nick Mason will host a screening of footage from the upcoming The Early Years box set in London next month.

The event will be held at the YouTube Space in London on November 9 and will see exclusive audio and video from the box set streamed around the world via Pink Floyd’s YouTube channel.

The Early Years 1965-1972 is released on November 11 and includes 20 previously-unreleased tracks, seven hours of live material, 15 hours of video and three feature films. A double-disc highlights album entitled The Early Years – Cre/Ation will be released alongside the set.

Mason will take part in a Q&A with fans at the November 9 event. It starts at 6.30pm, as does the online stream.

Vivien Lewit, Director Of Music Content at YouTube, says: “Pink Floyd have always been at the cutting edge of creativity and will be using the latest live technology on YouTube to bring something special to their fans.

“We’re so proud to host to this iconic band and experience at our YouTube Space in London, so that people can tune in and be taken on a tour through the magic of The Early Years from wherever they are in the world.”

Fans will be able to enter a competition for tickets to the event, with details to follow via Pink Floyd’s website. Questions can also be submitted ahead of the screening.

The live event will include an exclusive unboxing of the 27-disc package, which includes CDs, DVDs and booklets full of unseen and unheard material including BBC sessions, demos, TV recordings, unreleased tracks and outtakes.

A new video for Green Is The Colour, which originally appeared on 1969 soundtrack album More, has been released. It can be viewed below.

Pink Floyd The Early Years box set

Pink Floyd The Early Years Cre/Ation tracklist

CD 1

Arnold Layne See Emily Play Matilda Mother Jugband Blues Paintbox Flaming† (BBC Session, 25 Sept 1967) In The Beechwoods Point Me At The Sky Careful With That Axe, Eugene Embryo Ummagumma Radio Ad Grantchester Meadows Cymbaline† (BBC Session, 12 May 1969) Interstellar Overdrive† (Live, Paradiso, Amsterdam, Aug 1969) Green Is The Colour† (BBC Session, 12 May 1969) Careful With That Axe, Eugene† (BBC Session, 12 May 1969)

CD 2

On The Highway† Auto Scene Version 2 The Riot Scene Looking At Map Take Off Embryo (BBC Session, 16 July 1970) Atom Heart Mother (Live Montreux, 21 Nov 1970) Nothing Part 14 Childhood’s End Free Four Stay

