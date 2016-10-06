Watch Korn and Corey Taylor’s A Different World video

Korn have released an animated video for A Different World, featuring Corey Taylor on guest vocals.

It’s taken from their album The Serenity Of Suffering, set for launch on October 21 via Roadrunner Records.

Slipknot frontman Taylor last week revealed that he’d agreed to appear on the track without having heard it in advance, adding: “As a fan and as a friend, it was something we’d been talking about for years.

“It is heavy – it is so righteous. People are going lose their minds. I’m gonna brag now, because I’ve heard eleven songs of this: it’s such a great throwback to the first three Korn albums, mixed with that maturity that they have now. It’s that good.”

Korn previously released a video for lead track Rotting In Vain. The Serenity Of Suffering is available for pre-order now.

Korn: The Serenity Of Suffering tracklist

Insane

Rotting In Vain

Black Is The Soul

The Hating

A Different World - featuring Corey Taylor

Take Me

Everything Falls Apart

Die Yet Another Night

When You’re Not There

Next In Line

Please Come For Me

Sep 28: Peoria Civic Center, IL

Oct 01: Madison JJO Sonic Boom, WI

Oct 02: Lousiville Louder Than Life, KY

Oct 05: Charlotte PNC Music Pavilion, NC

Oct 07: Pelham Oak Mountain Amphitheater, AL

Oct 08: Southhaven Landers Center, MS

Oct 09: Biloxi Mississippi Coast Coliseum, MS

Oct 11: Tampa Mid Florida Credit Union Amphitheater, FL

Oct 12: Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Arena, FL

Oct 13: Alpharetta Verizon Wireless Amphitheater, GA

Oct 15: Rogers Walmart Amphitheater, AR

Oct 16: Tulsa Bok Center, OK

Oct 19: Colorado Springs World Arena, CO

Oct 23: Sacramento Aftershock, CA

Dec 12: Manchester Arena, UK

Dec 14: Glasgow SSE Hydro, UK

Dec 15: Birmingham Barclaycard Arena, UK

Dec 16: London Wembley SSE Arena, UK

Dec 18: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena, UK

Dec 19: Nottingham Motorpoint Arena, UK

Mar 11: Zurich Event Park, Switzerland

Mar 12: Milan Alcatraz, Italy

Mar 15: Lisbon Campo Pequeno, Portugal

Mar 17: Madrid Barclaycard Center, Spain

Mar 18: Barcelona Sant Jordi Club, Spain

Mar 20: Paris Le Zenith, France

Mar 21: Antwerp Lotto Arena, Belgium

Mar 22: Tilburg 013 Poppodium, Netherlands

Mar 24: Stuttgart Hanns Martin Schleyer Halle, Germany

Mar 25: Dusseldorf Mitsuhbishi Electric Halle, Germany

Mar 27: Hamburg Alsterdorfer Sporthalle, Germany

Mar 28: Berlin Velodrom, Germany

Mar 30: Prague Forum Karlin, Czech Republic

Mar 31: Warsaw Torwar Hall, Poland

Apr 02: Munich Zenith, Germany

Apr 02: Vienna Gasometer, Austria

Korn is ‘ship back on course’ says Munky