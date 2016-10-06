Watch Korn and Corey Taylor’s A Different World video

Korn have released an animated video for A Different World, featuring Corey Taylor on guest vocals.
It’s taken from their album The Serenity Of Suffering, set for launch on October 21 via Roadrunner Records.
Slipknot frontman Taylor last week revealed that he’d agreed to appear on the track without having heard it in advance, adding: “As a fan and as a friend, it was something we’d been talking about for years.
“It is heavy – it is so righteous. People are going lose their minds. I’m gonna brag now, because I’ve heard eleven songs of this: it’s such a great throwback to the first three Korn albums, mixed with that maturity that they have now. It’s that good.”
Korn previously released a video for lead track Rotting In Vain. The Serenity Of Suffering is available for pre-order now.
Korn: The Serenity Of Suffering tracklist
- Insane
- Rotting In Vain
- Black Is The Soul
- The Hating
- A Different World - featuring Corey Taylor
- Take Me
- Everything Falls Apart
- Die Yet Another Night
- When You’re Not There
- Next In Line
- Please Come For Me
Korn tour dates
Sep 28: Peoria Civic Center, IL
Oct 01: Madison JJO Sonic Boom, WI
Oct 02: Lousiville Louder Than Life, KY
Oct 05: Charlotte PNC Music Pavilion, NC
Oct 07: Pelham Oak Mountain Amphitheater, AL
Oct 08: Southhaven Landers Center, MS
Oct 09: Biloxi Mississippi Coast Coliseum, MS
Oct 11: Tampa Mid Florida Credit Union Amphitheater, FL
Oct 12: Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Arena, FL
Oct 13: Alpharetta Verizon Wireless Amphitheater, GA
Oct 15: Rogers Walmart Amphitheater, AR
Oct 16: Tulsa Bok Center, OK
Oct 19: Colorado Springs World Arena, CO
Oct 23: Sacramento Aftershock, CA
Dec 12: Manchester Arena, UK
Dec 14: Glasgow SSE Hydro, UK
Dec 15: Birmingham Barclaycard Arena, UK
Dec 16: London Wembley SSE Arena, UK
Dec 18: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena, UK
Dec 19: Nottingham Motorpoint Arena, UK
Mar 11: Zurich Event Park, Switzerland
Mar 12: Milan Alcatraz, Italy
Mar 15: Lisbon Campo Pequeno, Portugal
Mar 17: Madrid Barclaycard Center, Spain
Mar 18: Barcelona Sant Jordi Club, Spain
Mar 20: Paris Le Zenith, France
Mar 21: Antwerp Lotto Arena, Belgium
Mar 22: Tilburg 013 Poppodium, Netherlands
Mar 24: Stuttgart Hanns Martin Schleyer Halle, Germany
Mar 25: Dusseldorf Mitsuhbishi Electric Halle, Germany
Mar 27: Hamburg Alsterdorfer Sporthalle, Germany
Mar 28: Berlin Velodrom, Germany
Mar 30: Prague Forum Karlin, Czech Republic
Mar 31: Warsaw Torwar Hall, Poland
Apr 02: Munich Zenith, Germany
Apr 02: Vienna Gasometer, Austria