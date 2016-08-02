Korn is ‘ship back on course’ says Munky

Korn guitarist James ‘Munky’ Shaffer has described The Serenity Of Suffering as the album that “puts this ship back on course.”

Their 12th title will be released on October 21 via Roadrunner. They launched a video for lead track Rotting In Vain last month.

Munky tells WIRX Rock 107: “We compiled a lot of material and looked at it in retrospect to our previous albums – how did it play a part? Was it touching things that maybe we haven’t touched on? We took a long time to do that.

“We actually started writing a lot of the material with eight-string guitars. That didn’t pan out the way Head and I thought it was going to.

“But we got a lot of great stuff and we transposed a lot of that music to our seven-string sound, and it made more sense. It sounded more like Korn at that point.”

He says they “veered to the left” with the albums they made while Brian ‘Head’ Welch was out of the band. When they began working on The Serenity Of Suffering they thought: “Let’s kind of get this ship back on course a little bit, and still feel current with what’s going on in music – but still maintaining the integrity Korn fans are used to.”

Munky adds that they aimed for an “old-school” approach to recording with producer Nick Raskulinecz. “The technology gets better – and it can help or hurt your sound,” he says.

“But you don’t want to have the computer doing the songwriting for you. That’s something we kept in mind when we were writing.

“We tracked the songs from the beginning to the end. I think that’s why the songs feel alive – they weren’t put together in some computer and now we’re trying to figure them out.”

Korn are currently touring North America.

