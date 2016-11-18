Kepler Ten release Time And Tide video

Kepler Ten have released a video for their track Time And Tide exclusively with Prog.

It will feature on the trio’s upcoming album Delta V, which is expected to launch in 2017 via White Star Records after they signed on with John Mitchell and Chris Hillman’s new label White Star Records earlier this year. The song is also released as a single today.

Speaking about the lyrical inspiration behind Time And Tide, drummer and pianist Steve Hales says: ‘No matter how in control of our lives we feel when it comes to the passing of time we are merely passengers.

“Our journey is flagged along the way by important personal moments such as falling in love but metaphorically the same powerful tide that brings two people together can in the blink of an eye tear them apart – in the song through illness.

“Whether you call it fate, probability or just dumb luck it’s still outside of our control and there is no way that we can ever stop the clock or turn it back for a second chance.”

He adds: “The song is sad but the message is not. Don’t take anything for granted and make the absolute best of those good times. Fly their flags high.”

The Time And Tide video was filmed and edited by Dave Marshall of SemiStone Media.

