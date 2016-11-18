Next Soundgarden album has ‘colour where you want it to shine’

Kim Thayil has outlined the vibe Soundgarden fans can expect from their next album, expected to arrive before the end of next year.

The follow-up to 2012 comeback King Animal is underway, although it’s been interrupted by the band members’ separate schedules.

Thayil – who recently said they were a dozen songs into the work – tells WRIF: “We’ve already done some writing. We have more writing to do and then there’s the whole studio process.

“We’re shooting for later 2017. Some people whip out albums in a few weeks or a few months. Soundgarden takes months.

“We do something for a few weeks then come back later and revisit it.”

The guitarist says all four members are “fairly attentive of what we do” and that the process includes “four different, strong opinions and four songwriters – without the addition of the producer.”

Discussing the material so far he says: “It has precision where it needs precision. It has chaos and looseness where you want the song to be wild. It has colour where you want it to really shine. We really roll the thing over.”

He adds: “It’s definitely a fun and dynamic process.”

Meanwhile, Soundgarden have today released their extended box set edition of 1991 album Badmotorfinger – watch bassist Ben Shepherd’s unboxing video below.

Frontman Chris Cornell and drummer Matt Cameron are nearing completion of their Temple Of The Dog reunion tour.

