Motorhead ex Phil Campbell launches Spiders video

Former Motorhead guitarist Phil Campbell has launched a video for Spiders, by his new band Phil Campbell And The Bastard Sons.

The track appears on their self-titled EP, recorded by a lineup – including Campbell’s sons Tyla, Dane and Todd, plus vocalist Neil Starr – which is on sale today.

Speaking about the project, Campbell tells Noisey: “We’ve been a band for three and a half years – it’s my little side project.

“After Lem sadly passed away, we didn’t form then—we changed the name in the summer, we thought we could get a better name, and things have sort of taken off since then.

“It was just a fun project, but it is kind of a new band in a way. This is the first time we’ve been writing original material, we were just playing party songs and stuff we all enjoyed, but it’s really good.”

He adds: “We’ve had fantastic reviews, and done a lot of gigs, we’ve done some great festivals this summer, we’ve got a cruise next year, lots of stuff – it’s been looking up. I can’t complain, it’s great.”

The bandleader this week revealed that the death of Lemmy had nearly sent him into retirement until he turned his attention to the new band.

Campbell said: “I can’t see that happening now. We’re going to have some fun with this. Getting back on stage has been good for me.”

They’re currently touring the UK. The EP contains five tracks including the previously-released Big Mouth.

Phil Campbell And The Bastard Sons

Phil Campbell And The Bastard Sons tracklist

Big Mouth

Spiders

Take Aim

No Turning Back

Life In Space

Nov 18: Selby Venue

Nov 19: Coventry Kasbah

Nov 24: London Boston Music Room

Nov 25: Norwich Open Live Music Venue

Nov 26: Seaton Town Hall

Dec 02: Porthcawl Planet Rockstock

Dec 31: Pontypridd Muni Arts Centre

