Journey's Arnel Pineda hopes to meet Steve Perry at Rock Hall

Arnel Pineda is hoping that his Journey bandmates win induction into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame next year – because it might give him the chance to finally meet former singer Steve Perry.

Pineda has fronted the band since 2007, but he’s never met his classic-era predecessor, who bowed out after a second stint in 1998.

Journey were named on the 2017 induction shortlist in October. Keyboardist Jonathan Cain said recently that Perry would be welcome to return to the band for the ceremony.

Pineda tells TMZ: “I’m hoping to at least shake his hand. I haven’t had the chance for the past nine years.

“I’ve never met him. I hope they get inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame, so maybe I get to see him.”

The Filipino singer accepts he won’t enter the Rock Hall himself. “It’s only for the originals,” he says. “I’m okay with that.”

But Cain said earlier this month: “I don’t think it’s fair. There is no Journey without Arnel right now. He’s been with us longer than any lead singer has consecutively stayed in the band.

“He’s given us 10 years straight, just being the guy. That’s worth something.”

Journey guitarist Neal Schon last year said that, while Perry would be welcomed back on a longer-term basis, “Steve does not want to return – it’s a hard gig.”

The Rock Hall class of 2017 will be announced next month. Public voting remains open, with fans allowed to vote once a day until the poll closes.

