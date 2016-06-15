Karnataka filming London show for DVD

Karnataka are filming their show at London’s O2 Islington Academy on June 25 for an upcoming DVD/Blu-Ray/CD release.
The prog-rock outfit also say they will perform their latest album Secrets Of Angels in full.
Karnataka say: “The band have been on stunning form this tour – read the reviews. We want to capture this show for the new DVD. It may also be one of the last times the band performs the award-winning Secrets of Angels album in its entirety.”
Tickets for the show can be purchased via TicketWeb.
- Touchstone name new vocalist
- Dream The Electric Sleep launch Let The Flood Light In video
- Karmakanic tease album Dot
- Dream Theater stream Hymn Of A Thousand Voices visual promo