Karnataka filming London show for DVD

By News  

Prog rock outfit Karnataka are recording their O2 Islington Academy gig for an upcoming release

Karnataka are filming their show at London’s O2 Islington Academy on June 25 for an upcoming DVD/Blu-Ray/CD release.

The prog-rock outfit also say they will perform their latest album Secrets Of Angels in full.

Karnataka say: “The band have been on stunning form this tour – read the reviews. We want to capture this show for the new DVD. It may also be one of the last times the band performs the award-winning Secrets of Angels album in its entirety.”

Tickets for the show can be purchased via TicketWeb.

Karnataka Live In London