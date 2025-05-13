Public Service Broadcasting to perform The Last Flight at the Barbican in November

Public Service Broadcasting have announced two special live performances of their most recent album, last year's acclaimed The Last Flight, with the London Contemporary Orchestra, at London's Barbican Theatre in November.

The band and the 20-piece string section from the orchestra will perform two shows on November 1, at 3pm and at 8pm.

The Last Flight saw the arch conceptualists looking at the final journey of aviator Amelia Earhart, the first woman to fly solo across the Atlantic and Pacific oceans, who went missing in her new Lockheed Electra plane on the ill-fated 1937 journey.

Public Service Broadcasting are no strangers to unique live events. They performed a "specially commissioned new arrangement" of 2015's The Race For Space on July 25, 2019 in a late-night prom that aired on BBC television and in 2022 they played a specially commissioned, album-length piece for Prom 58 called This New Noise, with the BBC Symphony Orchestra at the Royal Albert Hall in London to celebrate 100 years of the BBC.

Tickets go on general sale on Friday May 16 at 10am, with artist and members presale Wednesday May 14 at 10am.

Get tickets.