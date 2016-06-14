Karmakanic tease album Dot

Karmakanic have shared a teaser for their album Dot.

The follow-up to 2011’s In A Perfect World is due out on July 22.

Bassist and keyboardist Jonas Reingold says: “I got my inspiration to start writing Dot when I stumbled upon a text by the famous American author and astronomer Carl Sagan a while ago. He was talking about how small and insignificant we are in this vast universe.

“It’s fascinating to think that this little dot is all we are and all we’ll ever be. It gives us perspective. And I think perspective is a great tool for making good choices.”

Karmakanic Dot tracklist