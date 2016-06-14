Touchstone name new vocalist

Touchstone have confirmed Polish musical theatre performer Aggie as their new vocalist, and they’ll release their first tracks with her in the coming months.

She’s replaced Kim Seviour, who announced her departure last year as a result of ongoing health issues.

The band say: “Touchstone are very happy and proud to announce our new singer, Aggie.

“She’s performed in productions including The Phantom Of The Opera, Broadway Street and The Beautiful Violoncellist. In 2015 she moved to Copenhagen to study at the Complete Vocal Institute.

“She then moved to London in January, following her heart’s calling to become lead singer. Her influences include Muse, Pink Floyd, Radiohead and Dream Theater.”

A double-A single with promo video are under production and they’ll be launched ahead of Touchstone’s fifth album Dangerous Days, due early next year.

The band’s annual Christmas shows return to their schedule this year, at London’s Borderline on December 17 and Bilston’s Robin on December 18, with a third show to be announced on December 16. The performances will mark the new lineup’s debut.

Touchstone add: “Aggie, Moo, Adam, Hen and their management are very excited about this new chapter. We look forward to presenting it to the world and beyond.”

