Karnataka: Secrets Of Angels

Since Ian Jones formed Karnataka in his Swansea home studio 18 years ago, he’s presided over something of a revolving door policy when it comes to his bandmates. But with classical soprano Hayley Griffiths now up front, this fifth album is their most immediate and commercial-sounding yet.

The booming drums, swathes of strings, haughty, harmony-laced vocals and chugging guitar sound more stirring than ever on galloping-across-the-plains anthems like Borderline and Road To Cairo, and symphonic rock fans will surely lap it up.

The airbrushed production and flowery arrangements might mean songs such as Feels Like Home sound a little gloopy and MOR for some tastes, but this is essentially pop music under all the windswept operatic pomp, and if you treat it as such, it hits the spot in some style.