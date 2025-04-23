Steve Rothery reveals details of new Bioscope album with Tangerine Dream's Thorsten Quaeschning

Marillion guitarist Steve Rothery has revealed details of his new project Bioscope, a collaboration with Tangerine Dream's Thorsten Quaeschning.

The pair will release their first album, Gentō’, through earMusic in late July or early August, although the CD version is now available to pre-order from Marillion's Racket label for shipping in early May, the first 500 of which will be signed by the guitarist.

"I’ve just returned from Abbey Road where the half-speed vinyl was being cut for my Bioscope project with Thorsten Quaeschning from Tangerine Dream," Rothery told Marillion fans in the band's regular newsletter. "The project started life in early 2020 and after several five-day trips to Berlin over the years, and a few days in my home studio, it was finally ready to be mixed and mastered! It has taken a little longer than anticipated but it’s really sounding fantastic!"

The album also features Elbow drummer Alex Reeves whose performance across the album is labelled by Rothery as "fantastic" You can see the new album art and tracklisting below.

Rothery has been busy with Marillion in a live front, as the band have been performing their celebrated Weekend live events in the Netherlands, Canada and France, with Italy, the UK, Germany and Norway to folllow.

Marillion are also working on a new studio album, although that is unlikely to see the light of day until 2026 at the earliest.

Pre-order Bioscope CD.

(Image credit: ear Music)

Bioscope: Gentō

1. Vanishing Point

2. Gentō

3. Kinetoscope

4. Bioscope

5. Kaleidoscope